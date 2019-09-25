Digital Identity Protection is One of the Top Issues for Federal Agencies at FedID 19

TransUnion’s Geoff Miller to present and offer perspectives on digital identity use and industry and government innovation

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more than 1,200 government officials gather at the Federal Identity Forum & Exposition (FedID 19), TransUnion’s (NYSE: TRU) public sector business unit today unveiled at the conference its enhanced fraud identity management solutions . The solutions help solve one of the largest challenges facing federal government agencies – managing, protecting and providing improved visibility for digital identities.

In today’s digital world, public sector agencies and constituents need a trusted data steward to safely and easily transact with each other. TransUnion’s IDVision® with iovation® suite of solutions, working within the latest National Institute of Standards (NIST) and Office of Management and Budget (OMB) guidelines, assist agencies in fighting fraud across the identity risk management lifecycle, helping verify constituent data in real time with prevention, detection and mitigation capabilities.

“Our TransUnion public sector team is proud to support the digital public-facing needs of government with market leading identity verification and device reputation strategies that address various risks across federal and state and local user account management programs,” said Jonathan McDonald, executive vice president of TransUnion’s public sector business unit. “Our approach provides a low-friction user experience while ensuring compliance and resilience to our clients’ systems, which provides critical access and services to consumers and constituents.”

Digital identities in online applications are rapidly evolving with new approaches enabling easier transactions, yet this expansive use also opens the door to fraud. Cyber criminals are exploiting systems and emerging digital processes and systems to steal identities.

Education is a critical part of understanding the process and helping mitigate the risk. Geoff Miller, senior vice president & global head of fraud and identity solutions for TransUnion, will be part of a panel at FedID 19, in a session titled: “Identity Use and Applications.”

“The agenda at FedID 19 is in lock-step with the public sector’s need to help agencies address and prevent identity fraud. Regardless of device, location or role, federal agencies today want a 360-degree view of consumer identity that includes online and offline datasets,” said Miller. “This gives them a truer single view of personal and digital identities that will signal fraud in its earliest possible stages, helping to proactively detect, prevent and even remedy the situation.”

TransUnion’s IDVision with iovation assesses fraud risk based on traditional identity information while adding a powerful device-based view of online interactions. More information about TransUnion’s public sector fraud solutions can be found here.

