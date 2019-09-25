Erie Street Capital Names Marketing Industry Leader Tari Haro as Principal

Edelman and iCrossing Vet to Drive Strategic Growth Across Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erie Street Capital , an independent firm led by Chairman & CEO Terry Graunke that works with founders and management teams to achieve next-level growth in the business services sector, today announced that Tari Haro has joined the company as a Principal. Serving as an operational executive to the firm’s partner companies, Haro will help build and scale marketing and sales engines, lead organizational branding efforts, as well as analyze new potential investments. Based in Chicago, she’ll report to Jerry Graunke, Principal at Erie Street Capital.



“As a former CMO and agency veteran, Tari is a proven growth-oriented brand and business builder,” said Jerry Graunke. “She has the right combination of energy, experience, and strategic leadership to champion our portfolio companies as they continue their growth trajectory.”

“Terry Graunke is a proven entrepreneur with a clear vision for growth, expansion and operational excellence,” said Haro. “The agency sector is undergoing a scale of disruption that creates unprecedented opportunity for forward-thinking firms like Erie Street Capital, and I am thrilled to put my expertise to work for the firm and our partners.”

With more than 20 years of experience in marketing services, Haro’s executive leadership and corporate agency roles span across Eagle River Interactive, Agency.com and iCrossing. On the client side, her leadership experience includes SIM Partners and Cars.com, as well as agency practice leadership with Edelman.

Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President of B2B Technology at Edelman where she led integrated business marketing within the agency’s corporate affairs practice. While there, Haro grew topline revenue significantly for her unit in just 12 months through organic growth and new business wins. Prior, she was Senior Director of B2B Marketing at Cars.com where she created a trade marketing strategy supported by an integrated marketing communications program positioning the company as the leading growth engine in the automotive industry. As Chief Marketing Officer of iCrossing, she repositioned the brand as a full-service global digital marketing agency leading to its acquisition by Hearst Corporation.

ABOUT ERIE STREET CAPITAL

A strategic and operational growth partner, Erie Street Capital is a Chicago-based, independent firm leveraging its operational heritage and entrepreneurial spirit to work with founders and management teams to achieve next-level growth in the business services sector. Erie Street Capital is led by Founder, Chairman and CEO Terry Graunke, a proven leader in the marketing services and digital communications industry. With its deep experience and understanding in marketing services, consulting, and strategic communications, Erie Street Capital applies operational excellence, managerial experience, and strategic capital into highly disrupted and changing business environments. For more information, please visit eriestreet.com .



