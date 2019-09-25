Two Years Running: AllyO Selected as a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive® Magazine

Leading AI-Powered HR Management Product Suite Recognized for Scalable, Candidate-Engagement Sourcing Platform

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllyO , the technology company renowned for its AI for end-to-end HR management solutions, today announced the selection of AllyO Sourcing as a Top HR Product of 2019 by Human Resource Executive® Magazine. This marks the second win for the company, also named a Top HR Product in 2018.



“AllyO Sourcing joins your team to solve one of recruiting's biggest challenges, efficiently filling the candidate pipeline with prospects who are interested, qualified and available,” said Ankit Somani, co-founder of AllyO. “The integration of conversational AI with existing processes creates a platform to nurture highly personalized connections at scale; giving sourcing and recruiting teams the time and energy to focus on building strategic relationships.”

As part of the overall AllyO product suite , AllyO Sourcing serves as a scalable, candidate-engagement platform that leverages artificial intelligence to find large numbers of qualified candidates. AllyO Sourcing automates the hiring process by scanning and parsing applications and screening candidates via text or webchat before adding them to the employers’ applicant tracking system.

Every year, the editors of Human Resource Executive review Top HR Products submissions with the support of an outside panel of experts and analysts. Narrowing down the pool to just ten winners, the magazine chooses those solutions that demonstrate innovation, the value added to the HR function, intuitiveness for the user and the ability to deliver on what they promise.

“Human Resource Executive has been evaluating HR products and conducting this competition for more than 30 years," explained Elizabeth Clarke, executive editor of Human Resource Executive. "Our goal has always been to identify products and services that offer real value to HR leaders while demonstrating innovation that will deliver what it promises. AllyO Sourcing brings efficiency to the recruiting process, making it easy for teams to find the qualified candidates they need.”

Attendees of the HR Technology Conference, produced by the team at Human Resource Executive, will have the opportunity to experience AllyO at Booth No. 2600. The conference recently named AllyO one of the year’s “ Awesome New Technologies ” for its AllyO Pulse offering, which uses deep workflow automation to engage employees in a text-based conversation — from entrance to exit — helping HR leaders leverage sentiment analytics to drive organizational improvements. AllyO will showcase this solution during the “Awesome New Technologies” session on Thursday, October 3, at 4:15 p.m. PT.

To learn more, visit https://www.allyo.com/event/hr-technology-conference-2019 .

About AllyO

AllyO is an AI technology company with a simple mission – make HR management delightful and efficient for everyone. Tackling workplace engagement challenges with candidates and employees from hi to goodbye, AllyO’s whip-smart technology addresses and solves traditional inefficiencies using conversational AI, machine learning, decision science and natural language processing.

Backed by leading investors including Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI fund), Randstad Innovation Fund, Sapphire Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Cervin Ventures and Scale Venture

Partners, AllyO is the most funded and highest valued AI for HR company worldwide. For additional information, please visit us at allyo.com , LinkedIn or Twitter .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09096484-f646-49fe-ad29-a6f525004936

Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group 732-706-0123 ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com

2019 HRE Top HR Product Seal AllyO Selected as a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive® Magazine



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.