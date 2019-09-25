Grokker “Streaks” Named a Top HR Product of 2019 by Human Resource Executive® Magazine

Employee Engagement and Inspiration Feature Selected for Innovation and Value Added to HR

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grokker , the health engagement solution that employees love, today announced that the company’s “Streaks” feature has been recognized as a Top HR Product of 2019 by Human Resource Executive®.



Grokker founder and CEO Lorna Borenstein shared, “At a time when workforce wellbeing is top of mind for the world’s leading organizations, it’s thrilling to see Streaks selected as a Top HR Product for 2019. Streaks is a first-of-its-kind feature, designed specifically to function more like a supportive teammate than a demanding coach, to drive meaningful change and help employees succeed with their wellbeing goals.”

Part of Grokker’s on-demand wellbeing solution, Streaks takes a proactive approach to health engagement to keep employees on the path to positive change. Using opt-in reminders and notifications, Streaks puts daily usage top of mind, capturing multi-day streaks and personal records. Available both through an app and on desktops, Streaks helps users earn milestone badges, collect kudos when nearing goals and map their healthy behaviors over time, inspiring them to stick to resolutions and stay active.

Human Resource Executive’s Top HR Products list identifies and celebrates the year’s most inventive human resource solutions. The magazine selects ten winners based on the level of innovation, overall value added to the HR function, intuitiveness for the user and ability to deliver on what they promise.

“Human Resource Executive® has been evaluating HR products and conducting this competition for more than 30 years," explained Elizabeth Clarke, executive editor of Human Resource Executive. "Our goal has always been to identify products and services that clearly offer value to HR leaders while demonstrating innovation that will deliver what it promises. Grokker’s ‘Streaks’ takes a unique approach to the wellbeing challenges that so many of today’s employees face.”

Those attending the HR Technology Conference , produced by the team at Human Resource Executive, are encouraged to visit Grokker in Booth No. 1758 to see Streaks in action.

