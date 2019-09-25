Vault Platform Recognized as a Top HR Product of 2019 by Human Resource Executive® Magazine

Misconduct Reporting Solution Named for Leveraging Contemporary Technology to Solve Age-Old Workplace Issues

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vault Platform, the next generation solution for effective workplace misconduct reporting, today announced its selection as a Top HR Product of 2019 by Human Resource Executive® Magazine.



Vault co-founder and CEO Neta Meidav said, “It’s a tremendous honor to be named a Top HR Product for 2019 when so many organizations are looking for new ways to approach this sensitive subject. In the wake of movements such as #MeToo and #TimesUp, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that employees and employers are seeking change and the traditional way of handling workplace harassment and misbehavior just isn’t working anymore. That’s where Vault steps in. We’re making it possible for employees and employers to regain control and build a workplace culture based on trust and accountability.”

Aimed firmly at the enterprise space, the Vault app helps employees and employers record, report and resolve incidents of misconduct in the workplace. From bullying and discrimination to fraud and sexual harassment, Vault lets employees log complaints, upload evidence and communicate with their case manager. Vault also provides managers and HR professionals with a dashboard that reveals the types of issues reported and any response on the part of the employer. Using data to identify hot spots, Vault offers HR a look at what’s triggering these problems so the organization can tailor policies and programs accordingly.

The editors of Human Resource Executive perform an extensive evaluation of each solution with input from a panel of industry experts and analysts. The magazine chooses ten winners based on the level of innovation, the value added to the HR function intuitiveness for the user and the products’ ability to deliver on what they promise.

“Human Resource Executive has been evaluating HR products and conducting this competition for more than 30 years," explained Elizabeth Clarke, executive editor of Human Resource Executive. "Our goal has always been to identify products and services that clearly offer value to HR leaders while demonstrating innovation that will deliver what it promises. Vault is using technology to tackle a critical workplace challenge, helping employers better support their workers.”

Human Resource Executive will also produce the HR Technology Conference, taking place October 1-4, where Vault will exhibit its award-winning platform. Attendees are encouraged to visit the company in Booth No. 1155.

About Vault Platform

Founded in 2018 by Neta Meidav and Rotem Hayoun-Meidav, Vault is rapidly defining a new category of HR technology known as “TrustTech.” Designed to support a culture of trust and safety, the Vault app creates a secure and confidential space for employees to develop records of misconduct they experience or witness. With an employee app, corporate case management hub, and data and analytics insights, Vault’s solution is key to driving out harmful workplace behaviors from bias and harassment through to fraud and corruption. This mitigates significant financial, reputational, resource and time-related risks for the organization.

Vault is advised by Harvard Business School workplace culture and trust expert, Professor Frances Frei and industry analyst Josh Bersin. The company is backed by Kindred Capital, Angular Ventures, System.One, Jane VC and private investors. To learn more, please visit www.vaultplatform.com .

