Global Social Assistance Market Forecasts to 2022 Featuring Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, World Food Programme, UNICEF, The Salvation Army, Feeding America

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Assistance Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the social assistance? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global social assistance market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global social assistance market. Africa was the smallest region in the global social assistance market.



Adult day care service providers are adopting the latest technologies to enhance service quality being offered to senior citizens. They are widely using technologies such as wearables', geo-fencing and thermostats. Geo fencing devices track medication, Alzheimer's wandering activity, inactivity, falls, and real-time health information, whereas thermostat regulates the temperature in a facility by turning on and switching of the heating system.



Also, sensors, voice activation, GPS, Bluetooth, and smartphone monitoring apps, help in low-cost and efficient monitoring of patients. Major companies offering devices and solutions for adult care include MedMinder, Reminder Noise, Philips Lifeline, GrandCare, iTraq, GreatCall and ClearCare. For instance, Ochsner, a leading non-profit health care delivery system, is using smartwatches and fitness bands to track senior citizens with chronic diseases.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider social services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The social assistance market section of the report gives context. It compares the social assistance market with other segments of the social services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, social assistance indicators comparison.

Scope



Companies Mentioned: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, World Food Programme, Unicef, The Salvation Army, Feeding America

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, social assistance indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Social Assistance Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Social Assistance Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Social Assistance Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Social Assistance Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Social Assistance Market Trends And Strategies



8. Social Assistance Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



9. Social Assistance Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Social Assistance Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Social Assistance Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Social Assistance Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Social Assistance Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Social Assistance Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)



11. Social Assistance Market Segments

11.1. Global Child Day Care Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Babysitting Services In Provider's Own Home, Child Day Care, Babysitting Services, Child Day Care, Child Day Care Services In Provider's Own Home, Day Care Services, Child or Infant, Head Start Programs, Separate From Schools, Nursery Schools, Pre-Kindergarten Centers (Except Part of Elementary School System), Preschool Centers

11.2. Global Community And Individual Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Community Food, Housing, And Relief Services, Individual And Family Services



12. Social Assistance Market Metrics

12.1. Social Assistance Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Social Assistance Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

World Food Programme

UNICEF

The Salvation Army

Feeding America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mbvjo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.