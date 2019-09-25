Wealth Management: Worldwide Market Outlook to 2022 Featuring Agricultural Bank of China, Wells Fargo, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wealth Management Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the wealth management? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Wealth Management market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.



North America was the largest region in the global wealth management market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 33% of the global wealth management market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global wealth management market.



Many wealth management companies are investing in big data analytics capabilities to generate insights around clients. Big data solutions are being implemented to deliver insights around client segments, product penetration and analyze training program effectiveness. These technologies are being implemented to assess existing and prospective clients' inclination to purchase various products and services being offered by a wealth management company, their lifetime value, investment pattern and the ability of the client to take risks.



They are also helping wealth management companies to track business performance Increase client acquisition and retention rates Increase sales and offer real time investment advice. For instance, CargoMetrics, an investment firm based in Boston used Automatic Identification System (AIS), to collect data on commodity movement such as cargo location and cargo size to develop analytics platform for trading commodities, currencies and equity index funds. This tool was also sold to other hedge funds and wealth managers.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider investments market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The wealth management market section of the report gives context. It compares the wealth management market with other segments of the investments market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, wealth management indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Bank, Insurer, Independent

Companies Mentioned: Agricultural Bank of China, Wells Fargo, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, wealth management indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Wealth Management Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Wealth Management Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Wealth Management Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Wealth Management Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Wealth Management Market Trends And Strategies



8. Wealth Management Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Wealth Management Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Wealth Management Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Wealth Management Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Wealth Management Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Wealth Management Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Wealth Management Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Bank

10.1.2. Insurer

10.1.3. Independent



11. Wealth Management Market Metrics

11.1. Wealth Management Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Wealth Management Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Agricultural Bank of China

Wells Fargo

BlackRock

Morgan Stanley

Bank of America

