Global PH Meters Market is Expected to Reach USD 1,531.16 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

pH Meters Market by Product (Bench Top, Portable), Type, Application, End Use (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Environmental Testing, Food & Beverage, Government & Academic Institutions), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ , Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The key contributing factors for the growth of pH meters market are growing user awareness, technological advancement in pH meters, calibration-free pH meter, increased water contamination incidences and water-related diseases and positive regulatory support in developed countries. The global pH meters market is expected to grow from USD 932.14 million in 2017 to USD 1,531.16 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.87% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

The pH meters are required to identify the salt substance in water and validate its purity. These meters are usually used at water distillation plants to check water purity and decide if it is good for drinking or not. The increasing population has encouraged the interest for portable pH meters. The swelling water contamination occurrences and water-related diseases has increased the use of pH meters in various applications and even for home use. For instance, in 2017, Mettler Toledo launched Pro2Go handheld pH meter. This product provides fast measurement, durability and one-handed operation. The developments in the pH meters is anticipated to boost the global pH meters market.

Growing user awareness, technological advancement in pH meters, calibration-free pH meter, increased water contamination incidences and water-related diseases are the drivers lifting the demand of the pH meters market. In addition, positive regulatory support in developed countries will lead to the growth of pH meters market in a couple of years. The difficulty to measure pH of solutions with low ion concentration and lack of awareness about the significance of pH meters in developing regions may hinder the market growth. However, growing number of research and testing laboratories and increased use of portable pH meters globally is predicted to enhance the pH meters market size during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global pH meters market are Danaher Corporation, Hanna Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Metrohm USA, Mettler Toledo, Horiba, Zhangzhou Eastern Intelligent Meter Co Ltd, Hangzhou Lohand Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Contech Instruments Ltd., Qingdao Tlead International Co. Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, CHEMetrics, Flinn Scientific, Swastik Scientifisc Company and A & E Technology Import & Export Co. Ltd., among others.

Major players are continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to obtain market share. For instance, in 2012, Hanna Instruments partnered with Laboratory Scientific Supplies for supplying bench meter to UAE and Oman.

Most of the firms have undertaken major expansion projects to better serve the ever rising demand for construction plastics. For instance, in 2017, Metrohm USA had announced the opening of its newest field office in Fountain Valley, California. The 6,200 square foot office would feature a full laboratory for training and all the demonstrations and would be having generous space for customer meetings.

Bench top segment registered the highest market share of 55.01% in 2017 and is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period

Product segment covers bench top and portable. The bench top segment registered the highest market share of 55.01% in 2017 and is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period. The wide applications of bench top in academic institutes, industrial researchers, ease of usage and user friendly, and rising demand for easy accessibility & accuracy.

Digital segment held the highest market size around USD 496.18 million in 2017

Type segment is divided into digital and manual. The digital segment held the highest market size of around USD 496.18 million in 2017. The digital pH meters provide more accurate data than manual pH meter due this its adoption in researchers and pharmaceutical companies has increased. In addition, drug discovery processes in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies prefer digital pH meters.

Bioprocessing segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR 7.01% during the forecast period

Application segment includes bioprocessing, chemicals & petrochemicals, environmental research & pollution control, food science, and research & academics. The bioprocessing segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period owing to the use of pH meters in fermentation and protein purification processes to test the samples and adoption of portable pH meters in controlling water pollution.

Food & beverage segment is expected to hold the largest share of 29.34% during the forecast period

End use segment is categorized into pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food & beverage, environmental testing, government & academic institutions. The food & beverage segment is expected to hold the largest share of 29.34% during the forecast period owing to technological advancements in pH meters, testing the regulatory quality standards of food products & beverages, increasing analysis of water pH level for testing quality of drinking water, increasing awareness, and encouraging government initiatives.

Regional Segment Analysis of the PH Meters Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe region dominated the global pH meters market with USD 355.70 million in 2017 where as the Asia Pacific region held the second dominant position in the market. Europe is the fastest growing region due to high R&D, presence of advanced healthcare and industrial infrastructure, high health concern, high disposable income, and high awareness pertaining to waterborne diseases. Adoption of portable pH meters, government initiatives to maintain optimum levels of air pollution, rising awareness regarding the utility and applications are the factors to stimulate the pH meters market in North America region.

The global pH Meters Market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (K Units), consumption (K Units), imports (K Units) and exports (K Units).All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

