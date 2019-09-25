Global Driving Protection Gear Market is Expected to Reach USD 12.34 Billion by 2026 : Fior Markets

Driving Protection Gear Market by Product Type (Helmet, Armor, Gloves, Knee Protection, Others), Material Type, Vehicle Type, Consumer Group, Distribution Channel, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 to 2026

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increase in threat of diseases in livestock and growing preference towards meat and dairy products are two major driving forces of the market. The global driving protection gear market is expected to grow from USD 8.23 Billion in 2018 to USD 12.34 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019-2026, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Driving protection gears are accessories and equipment which aim to protect the people from harm while driving. Protective clothing may include certain types of jackets, gloves, boots, and pants. The increasing rate of accidents and mishaps has led to improving driving safety due to which the government has made it mandatory to wear personal protective equipment such as protective clothing and helmets. Additionally, functional refurbishments including weather resistance besides optimal safety are also generating the need for such accessories.

Growing concerns regarding road safety is a major factor driving the market. In addition, rising motorsports popularity and increasing demand for superbikes across the world has also influenced the demand. However, severe competition for driving apparels from the unorganized sector is restraining the growth of the market. Nevertheless, innovations and advancements in the manufacturing processes to obtain protection gears utilizing innovative technologies are expected to drive the growth of the market in forthcoming years.

Key players in the driving protection gear market are Alpinestars S.p.A, Dainese S.p.A, Fox Head Inc., SCOTT Sports SA, Lemans Corporation, Sparco S.p.A, Leatt Corporation, EVS Sports, Troy Lee Designs, and OMP Racing S.p.A. among others. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

For instance in 2019, OMP Racing SpA announces extension of the agreement, The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA). OMP Racing is a world leader in the design and creation of accessories and components for motor sport and, among other initiatives, it will be supplying technical racing clothing to FIA Officials and Safety Car Drivers across the Federation’s championships. This will include fire retardant overalls, shoes, helmets, gloves, and underwear all products deriving from the work of research and developement in the company’s manufacturing facility located in Ronco Scrivia, near Genoa (Italy).

For instance in 2019, Dainese announces the market launch of D-air ski and AWA black. The D-air system is an intelligent airbag that inflates in a controlled manner with uniform pressure, creating a protective shield around the skier's body. The heart of the system is the airbag, with its internal microfilaments that prevent deformation and allow the highest level of protection across its entire surface. The system's brain is its deployment algorithm, artificial intelligence that recognizes the beginning of a fall and prompts airbag inflation. AWA Black is making its debut during this season of winter sports. This is the Dainese collection designed for use at 360° and it is the latest evolution of AWA – All Weather Activity – technology. The highly technical products are meant for the modern skier who takes an athletic approach to life off the slopes as well. The range includes three jackets for both men and women: AWA Black Knit, AWA Black Parka, and AWA Black Jacket. Each jacket is constructed with a high-tech membrane made of materials like Gore-Tex and D-Dry, and with natural, eco-sustainable fillings including Merino Down, Microrollo, goose feathers, and baby camel wool.



The helmet segment is dominating the market with a market share of 29.30% in 2018

The product type segment is classified into helmet, armour, gloves, knee protection, elbow protection, and others. The helmet segment has dominated the market in 2018. A helmet is the most important safety product for a motorcycle rider which helps you to protect your life. It is a form of protective gear worn to protect the head. More specifically, a helmet compliments the skull in protecting the human brain.

Leather segment valued around USD 4.21 Billion in 2018

Material type segment includes leather, synthetic and natural fibres. The leather segment is dominating the market with the highest share in 2018. Leather has traditionally been used for motorbike jackets as it provides excellent durability. There are a large number of modern fabrics, though, which provide better protection and breathability.

Two wheelers segment held the market share of 60.10% in 2018

Vehicle type segment is divided into segments such as two wheelers and four wheelers. Two wheelers segment is dominating the market in 2018. Since ages, two-wheelers have been mostly preferred by the people as it fuel efficient, can easily be used to cross traffics and is more convenient than four-wheelers.

The women segment valued around USD 5.16 Billion in 2018

The consumer group segment includes men and women. The women segment was valued around USD 5.16 Billion in 2018. Today, the introduction of the automatic transmission in two-wheelers, increasing urbanization, better roads has led to an increasing number of women consumers opting two-wheelers.

The online segment dominated the market and valued around USD 4.93 Billion in 2018

The distribution channel segment includes online and offline. The online segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 4.93 Billion in 2018. The online distribution channel is gradually gaining importance as consumers find it more convenient to browse through various options available and select and shop from it without even searching and going to the store specifically.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Driving Protection Gear Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Asia Pacific region dominated the global driving protection gear market with USD 3.31 Billion in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is dominating the market. China, Japan, and India are major markets in the Asia Pacific driving the protection gear market. Increasing millennial population, rising disposable income, and a change in lifestyle are increasing the demand for premium motorcycles in India. Europe is the fastest growing region because of the rising sale of premium motorcycles and sports cars in Europe which is increasing the demand for branded driving protection gear products.

About the report:

The global driving protection gear market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Thousand Units), consumption (Thousand Units), imports (Thousand Units) and exports (Thousand Units). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

