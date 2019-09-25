Global Retail Market Outlook to 2022 Featuring Wal-Mart, Costco, Kroger, Amazon, Home Depot

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the retail? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global retail market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global retail market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global retail market.



Innovations in automation technology are on the rise and retail stores are increasingly using in-store automation to streamline retail shopping. Automation in retail stores is aimed at automating store operations such as container movement, merchandise scanning, inventory checking, retrieving, packaging, and delivering products, and connecting with customers.



Automation reduces waiting times, avoids stocking problems, enhances productivity, and increases overall customer experience. For instance, American retailer Lowe's has installed multi-lingual, autonomous customer assistance robots in 11 locations in San Francisco Bay area. Retailers are also focusing on using self-checkout stands for customers. Walmart has patented a system of self-driving shopping carts.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider retail and wholesale market, and compares it with other markets.



Report Coverage



The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The retail market section of the report gives context. It compares the retail market with other segments of the retail and wholesale market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, retail indicators comparison.

Scope



Companies Mentioned: Wal-Mart, Costco, Kroger, Amazon Inc, Home Depot

Metrics Covered: Number of Retail Stores, Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, retail indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Retail Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Retail Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Retail Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Retail Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Retail Market Trends And Strategies



8. Retail Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



9. Retail Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Retail Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Retail Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Retail Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Retail Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Retail Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)



11. Retail Market Segments

11.1. Global Motor Vehicle And Parts Dealers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Auto Parts And Accessories, Automobile Dealers, Other Motor Vehicle Dealers

11.2. Global Food And Beverage Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Specialty Food Stores, Beer, Wine & Liquor Stores

11.3. Global Gasoline Stations Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Diesel - Retail, Gases, Gasoline - Retail, Others

11.4. Global Miscellaneous Store Retailers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.5. Global Health And Personal Care Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Hair Care Stores, Skin Care Stores, Cosmetics Stores

11.6. Global Clothing And Clothing Accessories Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Clothing/Apparel Stores, Jewelry & Watch Stores, Optical Goods Stores, Footwear Stores

11.7. Global Electronics And Appliance Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Hardware Suppliers & Security Stores, Consumer Electronics Stores

11.8. Global Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Furniture Stores, Home Furnishings Stores

11.9. Global Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Supermarkets, Hypermarkets

11.10. Global Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Convenience Stores, Mom And Pop Stores

11.11. Global Department Stores & Other General Merchandise Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Department Stores, Other General Merchandise Stores

11.12. Global Ecommerce & Other Non-Store Retailers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - E-Commerce, Vending Machine Operators, Direct Selling Establishments

11.13. Global Building Material and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Building Material and Supplies Dealers, Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores

11.14. Global Pharmacies and Healthcare Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Other Health and Personal Care Stores

11.15. Global Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument, and Book Stores Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion) - Sporting Goods Stores, Hobby, Toy, and Game Stores, Musical Instrument and Supplies Stores, Others



12. Retail Market Metrics

12.1. Retail Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Retail Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Wal-Mart

Costco

Kroger

Amazon Inc.

Home Depot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g7k5ik

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.