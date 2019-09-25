BriaCell Appoints Immunology Expert, Dr. Cara L. Haymaker, to Scientific Advisory Board; BriaCell CEO to Lead Special ‘Targeted Immunotherapy’ Issue in Prestigious Journals

/EIN News/ -- BERKELEY, Calif., and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell" or the "Company") (TSX-V:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, today announced the addition of immunology expert, Cara L. Haymaker, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board, effective immediately. Additionally, Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell’s President & CEO, has been selected to lead the upcoming special joint issue of the prestigious, peer-reviewed journals, Frontiers in Pharmacology and Frontiers in Oncology with the research topic of 'Targeted Immunotherapy for Cancer'.



Dr. Cara Haymaker is an assistant professor at Department of Translational Molecular Pathology, Division of Pathology/Lab Medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. She has been appointed as Director, CCSG Oncology Research and Immunomonitoring Core, Department of Translational Molecular Pathology, Division of Pathology and Lab Medicine since 2018, and as Faculty Member, Translational Molecular Pathology Immunoprofiling Laboratory (TMP-IL) since 2016 at MD Anderson. Dr. Haymaker’s research has focused on Tumor-infiltrating Lymphocytes and their Immunologic Characteristics in solid tumors. Dr. Haymaker earned a Ph.D. in immunology from University of Missouri, Columbia, MO, and has completed her Postdoctoral Fellowship at MD Anderson. She has authored 45 peer-reviewed original research articles.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cara to BriaCell’s Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Bill Williams. "Cara brings expertise in a wide array of areas, including in immuno-oncology, cancer biomarkers, protein design, personalized diagnostics, and engineering of targeted immunotherapies, to help guide BriaCell in the development of potent, targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer patients with limited therapeutic options. We look forward to further utilizing Cara’s extensive experience as our novel personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy heads into clinical trials.”

‘Targeted Immunotherapy for Cancer’

Separately, the prestigious, peer-reviewed journal, Frontiers in Pharmacology, has selected Dr. Bill Williams as a leading expert in immunotherapy for cancer and in clinical pharmacology to coordinate an upcoming special issue. Dr. Williams has selected the research topic of 'Targeted Immunotherapy for Cancer'. Both Frontiers in Pharmacology and Frontiers in Oncology will be participating in this special issue. Information on the special issue can be found at https://www.frontiersin.org/research-topics/11611/targeted-immunotherapy-for-cancer .

About Frontiers Journals

About Frontiers: With a vision to make science open and peer-review rigorous, transparent and efficient, Frontiers has been supported by hundreds of thousands of researchers to become one of the most-cited, largest and fastest-growing Open Access Publishers and Open Science Platforms.

During the past 15 years, dramatic progresses have been made in the field of cancer immunity and immunotherapy. The clinical impact associated anti-tumor immunity, the impressive clinical activities of monoclonal antibodies modulating the immune microenvironment or directed to tumor cells, the successes of engineered T cells therapies and the development of targeted immunotherapies against mutated tumor antigens demonstrate that the immune system can be a powerful ally against cancer.

The pharmacology of targeted immunotherapies relies on their ability to induce a cancer-specific immune response. The goal of the Frontiers in Pharmacology publication is to drive the rapidly moving field of immunosurveillance, tumor escape and immunotherapy by hosting primary research, discussions, reviews, conflicting positions and novel hypotheses. For additional information on the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal, please visit: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/pharmacology/sections/pharmacology-of-anti-cancer-drugs .

Frontiers in Oncology publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research across the entire field of cancer research. For more information on the Frontiers in Oncology journal, please visit: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/oncology .

About BriaCell

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer.

BriaCell is currently conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT™, BriaCell’s lead candidate, in a Combination Study with immune checkpoint inhibitors such as pembrolizumab [KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)]. The Combination Study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

BriaCell also has a non-exclusive clinical trial collaboration with Incyte Corporation to evaluate the effects of combinations of novel clinical candidates. Under the agreement, Incyte and BriaCell will be evaluating novel combinations of compounds from Incyte’s development portfolio with Bria-IMT™ in advanced breast cancer patients.

BriaCell is developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS™ immunotherapy treatments are personalized to match the patient without the need for personalized manufacturing. Bria-OTS™, which is expected to cover over 99 percent of the patient population, is designed to produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient while eliminating the time, expense and complex manufacturing logistics associated with other personalized immunotherapies.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit: https://briacell.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation which involves known and unknown risks relevant to the Company in particular and to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in general, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. These risks are more fully described in the Company's public filings available at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.:

Farrah Dean

Manager, Corporate Development

Email: farrah@BriaCell.com

Phone: 1-888-485-6340



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.