Teleflex Announces Tenth Anniversary of GuideLiner® Catheter Product Line

Company Celebrates 10 Years of the Industry's Leading Guide Extension Catheter with More Than 1 Million Units Sold Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced the tenth anniversary of its industry-leading GuideLiner® Catheter.



Released in November 2009, the GuideLiner® Catheter revolutionized the concept of guide extension in the medical device industry. Since that time, the company has sold more than 1 million GuideLiner® Catheters—from three product generations—across 62 countries, including more than 550,000 units in North America alone.

Guide extension catheters are designed to give interventionalists the support they to need to navigate to diseased, calcified lesions and deliver other devices to treat a diseased vessel. “In the current practice of interventional cardiology, we increasingly deal with tortuous and calcified vessels,” said Dr. Amir Ravandi, interventional cardiologist and associate professor of medicine at St. Boniface Hospital, Winnipeg, Manitoba. “The GuideLiner V3 Catheter offers improved guide catheter support, allowing us to deliver devices with ease to treat these complex vessels.” 1

The GuideLiner® V3 Catheter’s coil-reinforced guide extension offers greater longitudinal flexibility and shape retention that is less kinkable than braid-reinforced designs.2 “In developing the GuideLiner V3 Catheter, we understood that physicians wanted flexibility for easy, atraumatic delivery, without sacrificing the very backup support they sought in a device,” said Josh Brenizer, Principal R&D Engineer for the GuideLiner® V3 Catheter. “A fully hydrophilic-coated extension can improve deliverability, but can result in the loss of valuable backup support within the guide.3 With this in mind, we selected a silicone coating that testing has shown provides superior back-up support, while still providing the deliverability to get the GuideLiner V3 Catheter to where it needs to go.”

In addition, the GuideLiner® V3 Catheter’s unique half-pipe channel is designed to minimize device/collar interactions by directing and aligning the devices through the collar transition, facilitating smooth device entry and seamless delivery. No collar separations have been reported in PCI for the GuideLiner® V3 Catheter.4

The GuideLiner® V3 Catheter will be featured in Teleflex booth 1251 at TCT 2019, September 25-29 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. For more information about the GuideLiner® V3 Catheter, visit Teleflex.link/guideliner .

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Teleflex, the Teleflex logo, GuideLiner, Arrow, Deknatel, Hudson RCI, LMA, Pilling, Rusch, UroLift, and Weck are trademarks or registered trademarks of Teleflex Incorporated or its affiliates, in the U.S. and/or other countries.

© 2019 Teleflex Incorporated. All rights reserved. MC-005910 Rev 0

References:

These statements reflect the personal experience and opinion of the physician.

All values and relative product comparisons are based on bench test data averages (n≥5) of competitive models and are analyzed with a minimum of 95% confidence as a percentage of the means. Bench text results may not necessarily be indicative of clinical performance. Testing completed by Teleflex. Data on file.

Testing completed by Teleflex. Data on file. Comparative data may not necessarily be indicative of clinical performance.

Based upon a review of all device experience reports for coronary usage of GuideLiner® V3 Catheters from launch through July 2019. Data on file.

Source:

Teleflex Incorporated

Jake Elguicze

Treasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations

610-948-2836



