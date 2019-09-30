Aluminum Plates Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

With constant innovation in the manufacturing process and technology, aluminum factories are producing different types of plates to meet varied requirements. Aluminum is an abundant and highly versatile material used in multiple applications. It is available in many forms, such as bars, sheets, ingots, plates and foils. Aluminum plates global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5.1% over the forecast period. From US$ 4820 million in 2017, the market should reach US$ 6500 million in 2023.

Aluminum plates are commonly used in a number of industries ranging from aerospace to construction to decorative to transportation. These plates have excellent properties and they are widely accepted by many industries. Aluminum plate where aluminum from 0.008 inches to less than 0.25 inches thick is considered sheet. Thinner aluminum is foil and aluminum 0.250 inches and thicker is plate. In this report, the statistics data is aluminum plate with over 0.250 inches thickness. 6061 aluminum plate is a popular type that has silicon and magnesium alloy in it. This plate type has medium strength and is corrosion resistant. It is used for making transportation equipment, bridge railing components, tooling plates, and more.

Another type of aluminum alloy plate, called 5083 aluminum plate, has magnesium and traces of chromium and manganese in it. This combination gives it higher strength and exceptional thermal conductivity, making it suitable for constructing pressure vessels, storage tanks, welded structures, drilling rigs, and armor plates. This type of aluminum plate can retain good formability in the tempered condition. 5083 aluminum alloy plate can also withstand extremely low temperatures without breaking or losing its properties. Higher strength that is used for making vehicle armor plates, it is suitable for cryogenic market.

Key Players

Constellium

Kaiser Aluminum

Alcoa

Aleris

KUMZ

Furukawa-Sky

Kobelco

AMAG

VIMETCO (Alro SA)

Nippon Light Metal

Alimex

GLEICH GmbH

Hulamin

Chalco

Alnan Aluminium

Jingmei Aluminium

Mingtai Group

Southern Aluminum

Nanshan Aluminum

Segmentation:

The global market for aluminum plates is divided into types and applications.

Based on types, Based on applications, the market for aluminum plates is divided into aerospace and defense, mechanical engineering or mold, railway and shipping industry, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Aluminum plates are used by many industries around the globe. This report considers five main regions to analyze the global market for aluminum plates. These include North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia and Spain), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and Southeast Asia), Central and South America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia and rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Asia-Pacific has the largest market share and the region is expected to grow at a stable pace during the forecast period. Europe has the second-largest market share and will play an important role in the coming years. North America occupies the third spot and report analysts believe that the region will positively affect the demand for aluminum plates. South America and the Middle East and Africa are also important regions in the aluminum plates market.

Industry News:

The global Aluminum Plate industry reached a production volume of approximately 1131.1 K MT in 2017, and is expected to reach 1658.9 K MT in 2025. Going forward, the primary focus of aluminum processing enterprises will be high value-added product industries, such as high-speed rail, automobiles, aviation and so on.



