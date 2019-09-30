Transparent Display Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

Latest Research: 2019 Global Transparent Display Market Report

In a report made available on Wise Guy Reports (WGR) summarizes a vast surge in the Global Transparent Display market which is expected to grow significantly between 2019 and 2023. Technological advancements and the incorporation of transparent displays in the majority of applications are the major growth drivers.

Transparent display technology has set its roots deep into the consumer industry, which comprises of television displays, handheld devices, and building material like glass.

The Transparent displays have revolutionized the virtual reality and augmented reality by enhancing the digital image quality besides giving massive impetus to shopping displays and ultramodern computer screens.

The smart glasses which are being used in Google Glass applications and augmented reality can act as information display units as well as windows in the real world. In the year 2016, Apple Inc. has secured a patent for the development of transparent augmented reality phone.

Global Transparent Display Market: Growth Drivers

The significant factors contributing to the growth of the transparent display market are technological progressions in digital signage, increasing interest in the virtual reality and display technologies.

The rising demand for organic light-emitting diode (OLED), Passive-Matrix OLED (PMOLED), roll-able transparent displays have played a pivotal role in driving the market further.

As per the Digi-Capital reports, collective funding of $3 Billion was raised in 2017 by many technology giants invested in augmented and virtual reality development. It is expected to give a huge push the demand for transparent displays in the gaming industry.

Global Transparent Display Market: Key Barriers and Opportunities

The display construction industry is aware of the major trends driving the market; however, the challenge is to adapt their technology as per the changing requirements.

Increased investment in technological developments is the direct consequence of rising disposable incomes and consumer spending power.

The rising adoption of transparent displays in the industrial segments like smartphone, automobiles, and consumer electronics, is also expected to generate tremendous opportunities in the market.

Global Transparent Display Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of the region, the global transparent display market is divided into North America, Europe, and Rest of the world.

The Asia-pacific market, driven by the key players such as Samsung Electronics CO., Ltd., Panasonic Corp., LG Display Co. Ltd., besides many other companies, is expected to secure the most significant market share in the transparent display market.

Towards the west, North America is a leading hub for the technological advancements in transparent displays, virtual and, augmented reality. The patent secured by Apple Inc. for developing a transparent phone is going to fuel the growth and expand the market for transparent displays.

Global Transparent Display Market: Companies invested in R&D

The major firms which are involved in the research and development of transparent displays globally are Apple Inc., LG Electronics Inc., WiseChip Semiconductor Inc., to name a few.

These companies are devising varied approaches such as R&D, financing, improvisation, development, and product launch to gain a competitive advantage over their immediate rivals.

