Outlook on Asia-Pacific's $22.87Bn Networking Equipment Market, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Networking Equipment Market Research Report: By Type, End-User, Regional Insight - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2018, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) networking equipment market reached $22,875.2 million and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The is due to the increasing data traffic, cybersecurity spending, penetration of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) culture, demand for the connected workplace, and expanding over-the-top (OTT) industry.



On the basis of type, the APAC networking equipment market is categorized into security device, storage device, access point, bridge, router, switch, modem, cable, repeater/booster/range extender, network interface card (NIC)/adapter, and others. Among these, routers accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period (2014-2018) due to the growing research and development (R&D) investments by companies, demand for higher bandwidth, and deployment of 5G network in numerous countries. The highest CAGR is predicted to be witnessed by switched during the forecast period.



The growing preference for managed switches is one of the key trends in the APAC networking equipment market. Managed switches let users control the way data travels over the network better as well as manage access to it, as they have the ability to manage, configure, and monitor local area network (LAN) traffic. In addition to this, managed switches support Layer-3 redundancy using virtual router redundancy protocol, which helps businesses become operationally more efficient at reduced expenses. Owing to these advantages of managed switches, enterprises are rapidly adopting them.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by End-user

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Country

1.3.4 Analysis Period

1.3.5 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.5.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By country

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Router

4.1.1.1.1 Wired router

4.1.1.1.2 Wireless router

4.1.1.2 Switch

4.1.1.2.1 Unmanaged switch

4.1.1.2.2 Managed switch

4.1.1.3 Security device

4.1.1.3.1 Firewall

4.1.1.3.2 Others

4.1.1.4 Modem

4.1.1.4.1 Wired modem

4.1.1.4.2 Wireless modem

4.1.1.5 Cable

4.1.1.5.1 Twisted pair cable

4.1.1.5.2 Coaxial cable

4.1.1.5.3 Fiber optic cable

4.1.1.5.4 Crossover cable

4.1.1.5.5 Patch cable

4.1.1.6 Storage device

4.1.1.6.1 SAN

4.1.1.6.2 DAS

4.1.1.6.3 NAS

4.1.1.7 Access point

4.1.1.7.1 Dependent

4.1.1.7.2 Independent

4.1.1.8 Repeater/booster/range extender

4.1.1.9 Bridge

4.1.1.9.1 Transparent bridge

4.1.1.9.2 Source-routing bridge

4.1.1.10 NIC/adapter

4.1.1.10.1 Ethernet

4.1.1.10.2 Wireless

4.1.1.11 Others

4.1.2 By End User

4.1.2.1 Government and transportation

4.1.2.2 Commercial

4.1.2.2.1 BFSI

4.1.2.2.2 Healthcare

4.1.2.2.3 Hospitality

4.1.2.2.4 Commercial offices

4.1.2.3 Data center

4.1.2.4 Telecom/ISP

4.1.2.5 Residential

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Growing adoption of category 6 cable

4.3.1.2 Growing preferences toward managed switch

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing demand for connected workplace

4.3.2.2 Increasing penetration of bring your own device (BYOD)

4.3.2.3 Growing over the top (OTT) industry

4.3.2.4 Rising data traffic

4.3.2.5 Increasing cyber security spending

4.3.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Low internet penetration in rural areas

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Growing hospitality industry

4.3.4.2 Surging healthcare industry



Chapter 5. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 6. China Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Japan Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. India Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. South Korea Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. Australia Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Indonesia Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. Singapore Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 13. Rest of APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

14.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Market Players

14.3 List of Key Players & Their Offerings

14.4 Strategic Developments of Key Players

14.4.1 Product Launches

14.4.2 Other Developments



Chapter 15. Company Profiles

15.1 D-Link Corporation

15.1.1 Business Overview

15.1.2 Product & Service Offerings

15.2 NETGEAR Inc.

15.3 TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

15.4 CommScope Holding Company Inc.

15.5 Juniper Networks Inc.

15.6 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

15.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

15.8 Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.

15.9 Nokia Corporation

15.10 ZTE Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nhu5e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.