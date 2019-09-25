Analysis on the $5.36Bn Narcolepsy Drugs Market (2019-2026): Cataplexia Expected to Experience Rapid Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Narcolepsy Drugs Market by Disease Type and Therapeutics Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global narcolepsy drugs market generated $2,429 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $5,360 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2019 to 2026. The electroencephalography devices segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2017.



The global narcolepsy drug market size has witnessed significant growth in the past few years, owing to rise in awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis of narcolepsy drug and availability of wide variety of narcolepsy drugs contribute toward the market growth. Governments of countries such as India and South Africa are promoting the awareness of importance of narcolepsy, which is further expected to boost the narcolepsy drug market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations toward the approval for novel narcolepsy drugs is projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, untapped markets in the developing countries are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the market players in the near future.



Based on narcolepsy disease type, the narcolepsy drugs market is segmented into daytime extreme sleepiness, cataplexia, and others. Daytime extreme sleepiness segment is the highest revenue generator in the overall narcolepsy drugs market, as large number of people suffering from narcolepsy and other sleep disorders have a higher risk of this symptom, thus increasing the demand for narcolepsy drugs. However, the cataplexia segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, as patients suffering from cataplexia experience loss of muscle control, and almost 70% of narcolepsy patients are found to have this symptom.



Based on therapeutics type, the narcolepsy drugs market is segmented into central nervous system stimulants, tricyclic antidepressants, sodium oxybate, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, and others. The sodium oxybate segment held the highest share global narcolepsy drugs market in the 2018, as these drugs are highly effective to treat daytime extreme sleepiness and cataplexy. However, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor segment is expected to grow at the highest rate due to increase in R&D activities for the development of these type of drugs by the key players.



Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players such as Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Addrenex Pharmaceuticals, Shire Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Bioprojet, and Novartis have been provided in this report.



Key Findings



Based on disease type, the cataplexia segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market, and is projected to grow at a highest CAGR from 2019 to 2026.

Depending on disease type, the daytime extreme sleepiness segment holds the highest share in 2018, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

By therapeutics type, the sodium oxybate segment was the major revenue contributor in 2018, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Parent Market Overview

3.3. Key Forces Shaping Narcolepsy Drugs Market

3.3.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Low bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Low threat of new entrants

3.3.4. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Moderate intensity of rivalry

3.4. Pricing Analysis

3.4.1. Pricing Analysis, By Region, 2018 & 2025

3.5. Market Evolution

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Impact of government regulations on global narcolepsy drugs market

3.8. Patent Analysis

3.8.1. By Region

3.8.2. By Applicant

3.9. Market Dynamics

3.9.1. Drivers

3.9.1.1. Increase in global prevalence of narcolepsy

3.9.1.2. Narcolepsy awareness programs and services

3.9.1.3. Presence of reimbursement policies regarding narcolepsy

3.9.2. Restraints

3.9.2.1. Adverse effects and risks related to narcolepsy drugs

3.9.2.2. Delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis

3.9.3. Opportunity

3.9.3.1. Untapped markets in the developing countries



CHAPTER 4: NARCOLEPSY DRUGS MARKET, BY DISEASE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Daytime Extreme Sleepiness

4.3. Cataplexia

4.4. Other Disease Type



CHAPTER 5: NARCOLEPSY DRUGS MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Central Nervous System Stimulants

5.3. Tricyclic Antidepressants

5.4. Sodium Oxybate

5.5. Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor

5.6. Other Therapeutic Type



CHAPTER 6: NARCOLEPSY DRUGS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players, 2018 (%)

7.3. Product Mapping of Top Players

7.4. Competitive Heatmap



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Arena Pharmaceutical Inc.

8.2. Bioprojet Pharma Sarl

8.3. Jazz Pharmaceutical PLC

8.4. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

8.5. Novartis International AG

8.6. Shinogi Inc.

8.7. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

8.8. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



