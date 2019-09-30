Global Dental Implants Market: Status, Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2019 – 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

People are widely informed these days about all healthcare processes and treatment options. Oral hygiene and aesthetics when it comes to oral care are taken seriously and this has caused an increase in the number of dental treatments that happen in the world. Dental implants are surgical fixtures that are placed to support some kind of dental prostheses like a crown or a denture. Both young and old people are requiring these fixtures largely owing to unhealthy oral practices and eating habits. The rise in the number of road accidents is also a reason for the increase in the dental implants needed.

The global dental implants market is looking at a CAGR of 5.80% between the years 2018 and 2023. The 2017 valuation of this market is USD 4.039 billion and in 2023, this is projected to increase to USD 5.663 billion. The technological advancements in fields like cosmetic dentistry and oral implantology have both raised the demand for dental impacts globally. This report deals with various aspects of this market, including its potential growth, its risks and opportunities, the global, regional and company level analysis of the industry and the demand and supply figures. One factor that can hamper the growth of the industry is the high cost of these implants and the lack of awareness about the same in certain regions.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3205272-dental-implants-market-forecasts-from-2018-to-2023



Global Dental Implants market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Straumann

Nobel Biocare(Danaher)

Dentsply/Astra

Biomet/3i

Zimmer

Osstem

GC

Zest

Dyna Dental

Kyocera Medical

Alpha-Bio

Southern Implants

B&B Dental

Neobiotech

Xige Medical

Market Segmentation

There are four types of products that this report covers – Subperiosteal, Endosteal, Eposteal, and Transosteal implants. There are two common materials that the implants come in. This report covers both titanium and zirconium materials and their projected market growth.

There are three different areas that use these dental implants. Hospitals, clinics and academic, and research institutes and their demand for the products in the forecast period is discussed in detail in this report.

This report also talks about the different key players and their roles in the growth of the market. Various data like press releases, industry associations and new product launches of these companies are analyzed and their forecasted growth in the coming years is discussed. This report also makes a clear SWOT analysis of the competitive landscape.

Regional Analysis

There are all major regions covered by this report that have a demand for these dental implants. Top regions in this list are North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia-Pacific. According to a report by the American Academy for Implant Dentistry, about 15 million people in the United States opt for bridge and crown replacement processes for their missing teeth. This region will be a key area that decides the growth of this market.

Industry News

The lack of the right alveolar bone while taking dental implants is the main reason why implants fail in many patients. A recent study done in Taiwan has concluded that 3D printing using Porous Ti6Al4V material will create improved and better fitting dental implants. This will open up newer possibilities.

Table of Contents

Global Dental Implants Market Research Report 2017

1 Dental Implants Market Overview

2 Global Dental Implants Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Dental Implants Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

4 Global Dental Implants Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

5 Global Dental Implants Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Dental Implants Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Dental Implants Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Dental Implants Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Dental Implants Market Forecast (2017-2022)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3205272-dental-implants-market-forecasts-from-2018-to-2023



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.