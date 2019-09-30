Natural Flavors Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Natural Flavors Market 2018, Forecast to 2023

Food flavors are popularly used at homes and restaurants to enhance the taste of dishes and beverages. With people becoming more conscious about their health, natural flavors have become a preferred option. Natural flavors refer to essential oils, protein hydrolysate, oleoresin, distillate, or any other product that has flavoring agents. They are derived from vegetables, fruits, edible yeast, roots, herbs, leaves, and other plant materials. Dairy products, meat, poultry, and seafood are also used for making natural flavors. These organic flavoring agents not only bring out the taste of foods but also offer many health benefits. Flavoring agents are commonly used in processed foods that need to last longer. While preservation methods may reduce their taste, adding natural flavors to them will retain the foods’ flavor after they are processed.

According to report analysts, the global market for natural flavors will grow at a notable rate during the forecast period. From US$ 12600 million in 2017, it is expected to reach up to US$ 15800 million by 2023. Rapid urbanization, growing disposable income, increased health consciousness among consumers, introduction of new flavors, and growing emphasis on unique taste are some of the main reasons for the growth in natural flavors market. Technological advancements in the organic flavors manufacturing companies have increased the production of premium quality natural flavors. Some restraining factors for the organic flavor market are increasing cost of raw materials and problems in stability and sustainability of the natural flavors when compared to the synthetic ones.

Key Players

Givaudan

Firmenich

IFF

Symrise

Takasago

WILD Flavors

Mane

Frutarom

Sensient

Robertet SA

T. Hasegawa

Kerry

McCormick

Synergy Flavor

Prova

Huabao

Yingyang

Shanghai Apple

Wanxiang International

Boton

Segmentation:

The global market for natural flavors is segmented by types and applications.

Based on types, the market is divided into plant flavors and animal flavors. These flavors are created from materials extracted from certain plant and animal sources.

Based on applications, the global natural flavors market is divided into dairy, savory, beverage, confectionary, and others.

Regional Analysis:

In this report, the five main regions taken into account for analyzing the global market for natural flavors include North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico), South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, and the Rest of The Region), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, and Russia), Asia-Pacific (Japan, India, China, Korea, and Southeast Asia), and the Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, and Nigeria).

Europe is the main region for natural flavors and it is closely followed by North America. The main reason for the rise in demand can be attributed to the fact that consumers these days prefer ready-to-drink fruit beverages that have natural ingredients. The United States is a key contributor to the development of natural flavors market in North America, thanks to the extensive research by U.S. companies. The Asia-Pacific region also holds a notable share in the natural flavorings market. The region is expected to grow at a good rate during the forecast period.

Industry News:

The From the Named Fruit (FTNF) market is expected to witness exceptional growth during the forecast period, thanks to the increased use in beverages.

The global market for natural flavors is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 3.9% over the forecast period.



