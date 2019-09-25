CityBlue Hotels Grows Regional Footprint (By Karanja Nzisa)

By Karanja Nzisa

From humble beginnings in Rwanda in 2013, CityBlue Hotels’ (https://www.CityBlueHotels.com/) regional footprint has grown steadily to include, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and now, Tanzania where the group is set to open its doors for the first time with 65 sophisticated bedrooms in March 2020 bringing the group’s total room inventory to 288.

Urban by CityBlue, Dar es Salaam is the third addition to the hotel chain’s Urban sub-brand, which is the business boutique division. The unit is in one of Dar es Salaam’s more coveted addresses on the Msasani Peninsula, boasting notable neighbours. Guests will be able to enjoy 360-degree views of the peninsula and the city’s Central Business District from their thoughtfully designed rooms or the rooftop restaurant and pool deck.

This foray into the Tanzanian market was made possible by a long anticipated partnership between the hospitality management brand and H&S Developers, a leading real estate company which says of the collaborative project, “We are thrilled by this undertaking which we believe will bring a strong synergy between both parties, with opportunities to expand across Tanzania”.

Speaking from Addis Ababa, where CityBlue Hotels’ is a gold sponsor at the Africa Hotel Investment Forum, CityBlue Chief Operating Officer (and former Vice President of Development of sub-Saharan Africa for Accor Hotels) Zahra Peera said of the venture, “This a momentous day for CityBlue. As of 2020, we will be operating in all major East African cities with a network of incredible partners such as H&S. We look forward to developing a strong network across Tanzania in the years ahead with a focus on Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza and Zanzibar”.

Media Contact: Karanja Nzisa M: +254700049189 E: karanja.nzisa@citybluehotels.com W: https://www.CityBlueHotels.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.