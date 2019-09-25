Global Organic Dairy Food & Drinks Market 2019-2026 - Organic Milk Projected to Grow at a Steady CAGR of 10%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market by Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global organic dairy food and drinks market size was valued at $17,849 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $38,765 million by 2025, to register a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.



Organic milk is the most prominent category in the type segment in the global organic dairy food and drinks market and is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 10% through 2019-2026.



The global market of organic dairy food and drinks is driven by the continuous introduction of innovative organic dairy products such as energy-based milk drinks and flavored organic milk drinks.



The demand for organic dairy food and drinks has been steadily increasing. Growth in health awareness among consumers is one of the key driving factors for this market. In addition, food safety, environmental protection, animal welfare, and increase in use of natural and organic products are other major factors contributing to the growth of this market.



Moreover, rise in purchasing power of consumers, improved standard of living, and initiatives taken by government associations such as low interest rates and loan facilities, are also driving the growth of this market in developing countries. However, high price of organic dairy products, private labels faking organic dairy products labels, lack of promotion, and increase in R&D cost hamper the organic dairy food and drinks market growth.



According to the organic dairy food and drinks market forecast in 2018 the organic milk was the highest revenue-generating segment and accounted for $8,132.9 million in the organic dairy food and drinks market share in 2018. However, the organic yogurt segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2026 and attain a market size of $6,107 million by 2026.



Based on region, the organic dairy food and drinks industry is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2018, North America generated the highest revenue valued at $8,148.1 million in organic dairy food and drinks market share in 2018. This region is further expected to attain a market value of $17,773.8 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.3%. North America is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. LAMEA and Asia-Pacific are the emerging regions in the organic dairy food and drinks market and are expected to garner a cumulative share of 19.9% in 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.0% and 8.6% respectively from 2019 to 2026.



The key players profiled in the report include BJ's Wholesale Club Inc, Chobani, LLC, Danone (horizon organic), General Mills, Inc., Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Safeway Inc., Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Straus Family Creamery, and Unilever Group.



Key Findings



Based on type, the organic milk segment in the organic dairy food and drinks market was valued at $8,132.9 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on type, the organic yogurt segment was contributed $2,661.3 in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on type, the organic cheese segment in the organic dairy food and drinks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6 % to reach $7,591.9 million in 2026.

Based on type, other organic dairy food and drinks accounted for 20.5% of the organic dairy food and drinks market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019-2026.

In terms of value, North America and Europe contributed a significant high market share in 2018.

Key Topics Covered



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping Organic Dairy Food and Drinks industry/market

3.3. Pricing Analysis

3.3.1. Pricing Analysis of Organic Milk, By Region, 2018 & 2025

3.4. Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market: Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Case Studies

3.5.1. Case Study 1

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Rising awareness about health concerns leads to demand for toxin-free products

3.6.1.2. Emergence of environment protection

3.6.1.3. Technological advancements in development of new innovative products

3.6.1.4. Initiatives taken by government organizations to encourage organic dairy farming techniques

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. High price of organic dairy products

3.6.2.2. Shorter shelf life of organic dairy products

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Addition of innovative products

3.6.3.2. Emerging geographical regions offer enormous opportunity to the market



CHAPTER 4: ORGANIC DAIRY FOOD AND DRINKS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Organic Milk

4.3. Organic Yogurt

4.4. Organic Cheese

4.5. Other Organic Dairy Food and Drinks



CHAPTER 5: ORGANIC DAIRY FOOD AND DRINKS MARKET, BY REGION

5.1. Overview

5.2. North America

5.3. Europe

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 6: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Top winning strategies

6.3. Product mapping of top 10 player

6.4. Competitive heatmap



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. BJ's Wholesale Club Inc.

7.2. Chobani LLC

7.3. Danone S.A. (Horizon Organic)

7.4. General Mills Inc.

7.5. Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative

7.6. Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

7.7. Safeway Inc.

7.8. Stonyfield Farm Inc.

7.9. Straus Family Creamery

7.10. Unilever Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cgoyfp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.