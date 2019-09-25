Global Cultured Meat Market Outlook to 2032 - High Per Capita Meat Consumption & Imports in Emerging Southeast Asian Economies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cultured Meat Market by Source (Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork, and Duck), End-Use (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausages, Hot Dogs), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cultured meat market is estimated to be valued at USD 214 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 593 million by 2032, recording a CAGR of 15.7% from 2025 to 2032 in the normal scenario. Factors such as the rising consumption of meat coupled with increasing demand for nutritional meat is projected to drive the growth of the cultured meat industry during the forecast period.



This report segments the cultured meat market, based on source, end-use, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the cultured meat market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



By source, the poultry segment is accounted for the largest share in 2021



The poultry segment accounted for a significant share in the global cultured meat market, based on the source, in 2021 due to the high preference of chicken products in the nugget form in popular food chains such as KFC. The cultured chicken products are expected to have a lower price as compared to other sources and gain wide popularity around the globe. Moreover, the rising demand for chicken meat, owing to the rapidly growing urbanized population in developing countries, is expected to support the cultured meat market globally.



By end-use, the nugget segment in the cultured meat market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on end-use, the cultured meat market is segmented into nuggets, burgers, meatballs, sausage, hot dogs, and others. Most of the restaurants and hotels serve chicken products in the form of nuggets, due to the increasing convenience of eating meat and its low cost, as compared to the other chicken products. This leads to the growing use of cultured meat in the nuggets segment. The rising trends of consuming on-the-go food products also make nuggets, a preferred choice for consumers. Key fast food retailers such as KFC and the supermarkets are also offering chicken nuggets, as consumers prefer spending on ready-to-eat food products instead of cooking.



North America is projected to be the fastest-growing cultured meat market, due to the high investment by various companies for the production of cultured meat



The cultured meat market in North America is driven majorly by the high economy, rise in innovations and developments, and high spending for efficient R&D related to the cultured meat. In the US and Canada, metropolitan areas are expected to lead the growth due to the higher number of flexitarians, with the openness toward and acceptance of meat substitutes and alternative proteins. The presence of key players such as JUST, Inc. and Memphis Meat, along with product innovations, is expected to drive the cultured meat market. Moreover, high consumer acceptance for cultured meat in the country is also supporting the demand for cultured meat.



Reasons to Buy this Report



To get a comprehensive overview of the cultured meat market.

To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolio details, and the key strategies adopted by them.

To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the cultured meat market is flourishing.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Market For Cultured Meat, By Region, 2025 vs. 2032 (USD Million) (Normal Scenario)

4.3 Market For Cultured Meat, By End-use, 2025 vs. 2032 (USD Million) (Normal Scenario)

4.4 Europe: Market For Cultured Meat, By Source, 2021 (Normal Scenario)

4.5 Cultured Meat Market, By Key Country (Normal Scenario)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Alternative Protein

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Cellular Agriculture

5.2.1.3 Enhanced Food Safety

5.2.1.4 Investment by Key Industry Giants

5.2.1.5 Environmental Sustainability

5.2.1.6 Focus on Animal Welfare

5.2.1.7 Health Benefits

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Environment

5.2.2.2 High Setup Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Per Capita Meat Consumption and Imports in Emerging Southeast Asian Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Skepticism Among Consumers

5.2.4.2 Increased Demand for Plant-Based Protein



6 Market for Cultured Meat - Regulatory Scenario

6.1 North America

6.1.1 US

6.1.2 Canada

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia Pacific



7 Market For Cultured Meat, By Source

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Poultry

7.2.1 High Demand From Quick-Service Restaurants is Driving the Demand for Cultured Poultry Meat Products

7.3 Pork

7.3.1 Increase in Demand From Restaurants

7.4 Beef

7.4.1 High Application in Burgers

7.5 Seafood

7.5.1 Increase in the Consumption of Fish Maw

7.6 Duck

7.6.1 High Availability in Supermarkets



8 Market For Cultured Meat, By End-use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Nuggets

8.2.1 High Demand for Poultry Meat Across the Globe is Projected to Drive the Market for Cultured Meat Nuggets

8.3 Burgers

8.3.1 Hamburgers Witness High Demand Among US Consumers

8.4 Meatballs

8.4.1 Memphis Meats Announced the Launch of Cultured Meat-Based Meatballs

8.5 Sausages

8.5.1 North America is Projected to Dominate the Market for Cultured Meat Sausages Due to their High Demand in the Region

8.6 Hot Dogs

8.6.1 Growth in the Retail Sector is Projected to Drive the Demand for Hot Dogs

8.7 Others



9 Market for Cultured Meat, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Mosa Meat

11.3 Memphis Meats

11.4 Supermeat

11.5 Just Inc.

11.6 Integriculture Inc.

11.7 Aleph Farms Ltd.

11.8 Finless Foods Inc.

11.9 Avant Meats Company Limited

11.10 Balletic Foods

11.11 Bluenalu Inc.

11.12 Future Meat Technologies Ltd.

11.13 Appleton Meats

11.14 Higher Steaks

11.15 Biofood Systems Ltd.

11.16 Fork & Goode

11.17 Meatable

11.18 Mission Barns

11.19 New Age Meats

11.20 Seafuture Sustainable Biotech

11.21 Wild Type

11.22 Shiok Meats

11.23 Lab Farm Foods

11.24 Cubiq Foods

11.25 Kiran Meats

11.26 Cell Farm FOOD Tech/Granja Celular S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7onsr4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.