Behind the Wheel: Spotlighting young design talents in China

/EIN News/ -- London, September 25, 2019

CNH Industrial partnered with the Annual Car Design News Awards China in challenging young design students across China to try their hand at imagining the next generation of agricultural equipment. See the results in the latest Behind the Wheel webisode: cnhindustrial.com/youngdesigntalents_en

Shanghai, China hosted the 10th edition of the annual Car Design News Awards China, a competition open to Chinese students studying automotive and industrial design at degree level and promoted by Car Design News, the leading global online resource for the professional automotive design community.

The Design Center of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) presented a brief that pushed entrants to develop a groundbreaking vision of how agricultural equipment will look and work in the future. In a departure from purely automotive design challenges, students were asked to investigate how design can help address real world requirements, in this case the future needs of farming.

The latest Behind the Wheel webisode takes viewers to the evening of the awards ceremony where we hear from David Wilkie, Design Director at CNH Industrial, one of the competition’s judges. See the finalists’ designs and meet the accomplished young students behind them as they discuss their projects, explaining their inspiration and logic.

Watch the new webisode here: cnhindustrial.com/youngdesigntalents_en





CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

