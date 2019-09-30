Pet Tracker Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Pet Tracker Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Pet Tracker Market

Growing cases of lost pets in various countries has triggered an innovation like pet tracker. The device is a blend of several facilities like GPS tracker, sensors of diverse kinds, and often with a signal like sound or light that would show the location of the pet. This often works well with a smartphone. The global pet tracker market is witnessing a rise that is witnessing the substantial return of investment for various manufacturers.

Several factors like a hike in investment, growing number of innovations, better implementation of strategies, increasing participation from new entrants, and others are expected to provide the market for pet tracker with substantial growth opportunity.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3572939-world-pet-tracker-market-research-report-2023-covering



Key Players of Global Pet Tracker Market =>

The market for the pet tracker is intense as it is gaining significant traction from various new entrants. These companies are having strong runs in the market as they are launching quite a few innovations. Some of them are launching trackers with advanced systems to monitor cardio and other physical states of dogs to understand how it is going to perform. The report enlists a few manufacturers who can be taken into consideration for substantial market understanding. These companies are DogTelligent, TRAX, KYON, Getwuf, INUPATHY Inc., Squeaker, PetPace, Nuzzle, i4C Innovations, Radio Systems Corporation Tractive, Pod Trackers ANZ Pty Ltd, Whistle Labs, Inc, Location Based Technologies, Inc., Loc8tor Ltd, Garmin, and others.

Segmentation:

Product and application, two distinct segments of the global market for pet tracker, have been included in the report for a better scope for studies and understanding of various factors and how they operate within the market.

By product, the pet tracker market can be segmented into radio collars, WAAS-GPS tracker, and A-GPS Tracker.

By segments, the market for pet tracker can be segmented into dogs, cats, and others. The market is expecting strong traction from various sectors.

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe have a substantial market contribution as their technological prowess is quite commendable. People in the region are also quite capable of investing extra amount to buy stuff that would keep their pets safe. Manufacturers know what exactly these owners want. Owing to which a lot of investment is going into research and development sector to produce better products. These companies are also known for their strategies, and wide application of them can bring in better success rate. In the APAC region, technological initiation in countries like Japan, South Korea, China, India, and others can ensure high growth, but network is often an issue in many regions.

Industry News:

In September 2019, Fox59 launched a new device called Furtieve that can track dogs round-the-clock. The device has several features like a sensor that would alarm the owner if the dog goes out of a certain perimeter. If he is gone for a long time, the owner can notify at least 10 people on his contact list with just one click. In fact, it has an in-built speaker that can be used to give commands to the dog.

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3572939-world-pet-tracker-market-research-report-2023-covering







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.