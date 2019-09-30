Mobile Wallet Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2023

Latest Research: 2019 Global Mobile Wallet Market Report

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mobile Wallet Industry

New Study On “Global Mobile Wallet Market 2019 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2025” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

A recent report indicates that the global Mobile Wallet market is set to rise at an enormous Compound Annual Growth rate (CAGR) of 29.4% in the period 2018-2023, over the last period, 2013-2017. The report predicts the market to reach around USD 3300 bn by the end of 2023, as against the actual figure of USD 594 bn by the end of 2016.

Mobile wallet is a remarkable technology that virtually eliminates the need to carry physical cash, or even plastic cards. These are online interfaces like mobile applications that facilitate money transfer from one bank account to another as well as from the wallet itself to another wallet or bank account, much like a physical wallet, but digitally. It does this by accessing the bank account information of the user and transferring the fed amount online to the account or wallet of the payee.

The immense convenience of mobile wallet technology and its portability has seen its demand skyrocket in the past few years, especially when more and more people have started having access to smartphones and Internet.

Try Sample of Global Mobile Wallet Market @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3466353-global-mobile-wallet-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Segmental Analysis

The report observes the global Mobile Wallet market segments based on four aspects; Application, Mode of payment, Stakeholder and Region.

Segments on the basis of Application include,

Entertainment and Event Pay

Utility Payments

Travelling and Hotel BOOKING

Shopping

Mobile Transfer

Other Micro Payments

Coupons

Segments based on Mode of payment include,

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Remote Payment

Segments based on Stakeholders include,

Wallet Provider

Point of Sale (POS)

Payment Processor

Regional Analysis

Regions, in the report, have been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America- U.S. and Canada

Europe- Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Rest of Europe

APAC- China, Japan, India and Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

North America has been and is expected to be the largest market player in terms of revenue, for the said period, owing to technology driven culture, rising trend of digital transactions, huge adoption of mobile wallet applications and mode of payment services in the region. It is followed by Europe.

APAC countries like China and India are also expected to contribute significantly to the market share due to rapid technological advancements, shift towards cashless transactions, huge customer base, and growth of e-commerce companies. The market in India saw a whopping 67.10% of CAGR during the review period of 2013-2017 and is expected to reach around USD 7 bn by the end of 2023.

Low Middle-Income regions like Africa have the biggest scope for the mobile wallet market due to the largest unbanked population.

The report also displays the market share, strategic analysis, forecast, and profiles of the key players in the Mobile Wallet business. These are:

Adyen B.V.

Airtel Payments Bank Ltd.

Alipay (China) Internet Technology Company Ltd.

Allied Wallet Inc.

American Express

Apple Inc.

AT&T Inc

Authorize Net

Boku Inc.

China UnionPay Co. Ltd.

Dwolla Inc.

Due Inc.

First Data Corporation

Google Inc.

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (Chase Pay)

MasterCard Incorporated

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Softbank Group Corp.

Samsung

Vodacom Group (M-Pesa)

VISA Inc.

The report takes into account various factors, qualitative and quantitative, and reaches on projections based on extensive research of past trends, market behavior, industry performance, and technological potential.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3466353-global-mobile-wallet-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.