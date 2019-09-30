Zipper Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Zipper Market

A zipper is known by several names like fly, dingy, zip, or zip fastener, formerly known as a clasp locker, is a commonly used device for binding the edges of an opening of fabric or other flexible material, such as on a garment or a bag. Among its other applications clothing, camping gear, sporting goods, luggage & other bags, and other items. The zipper market is all set to make substantial progress as various innovation are making their way in the market and are expanding the horizon. At the same time, several companies are eyeing for recyclable sources to curb their carbon emission. These products are also increasing revenues that is why the market would grow further in the coming years.

Segmentations:

The zipper market, when studied on a global scale, reveals segments like product and application as crucial part to make the study effective.

By product, the global zipper market report includes material and structure. The material segment includes metal zipper and nylon zipper. The structure segment encompasses close-end zipper and open-end zipper.

By application, the market for zipper includes luggage bags, garments, shoes, and others. All these segments are gaining substantial traction due to transforming fashion industry.

Regional Analysis:

Regions like North America and Europe are gaining substantial notice in the market due to their innovation and company density in these regional markets. These regions have several market players who can contribute significantly in the global zipper market. Presence of various end users like apparels, shoes, bags, and other accessories are expected to contribute notably to the global market.

The APAC market would also witness growth due to the presence of a number of companies who are gaining traction due to their lower production cost. Especially, in China and India, these companies are making their presence felt.

Key Players of Global Zipper Market =>

Various companies are showing their extreme support in taking the global zipper market ahead. Several innovations have been brought in and a number of others are also in the pipeline. The market is getting transformed due to the constant change in various strategies. Major market players like IDEAL Fastener, YKK Fastening, RIRI, KAO SHING ZIPPER, MAX Zipper, Coats Industrial, SALMI, YBS Zipper, Sanli Zipper, HHH Zipper, Sancris, KCC Zipper, KEE Holdings, UCAN Zippers, Valiant Industrial, Weixing Group, SBS, 3F, YCC, CMZ ZIPPER, JKJ Zipper, DIS, THC Zipper, YQQ, XinHong Zipper, Xinyu Zipper, Zhejiang LIDA Zipper, TAT-Zipper, HSD Zipper, ABC Zipper, and others. The report covers quite a few and profiled them for a better understanding of various moves.

Industry News:

In September 2019, Fastener manufacturer YKK announced that they are venturing into the production of eco-friendly zippers in the US to better their market stand in the global environmental platform. The product would be known as Natulon zipper and it will reduce the lead time considerably. The product is mainly a derivative of various recyclable components like PET bottles, polyester remnants, old fiber, and others. It would be manufactured in Macon, Georgia.

