Popcorn Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

Introduction

Global Popcorn Market

Popcorn can be defined as a type of corn kernel that, upon heats, expands and puffs. The kernel’s strong hull has the seed’s starchy endosperm that contains around 20% moisture, which when heat applied turns into steam, and its pressure ruptures the hull making the kernel inflate remarkably. The popcorn market is eyeing to build up strong growth support to gain substantial market coverage in the coming years.

The popcorn market is gaining notable tailwinds from the entertainment industry where the growth depends a lot on people who consider the product as an easy-to-digest snack and relies heavily on its cost-affordability. Also, it inclusion in diet charts is assisting it more in taking the market ahead.

Segmentation:

The popcorn market can be comprehended in a better way if analyzed after dissecting it different aspects. These segments, as per the report, relies on product and application. The segments are enriched with various factors and data that can impact the market in years to come.

By product, the popcorn market includes ready-to-eat popcorn and microwave popcorn. Both these segments have set high standards for them. Ready-to-eat popcorn come in various flavors and the segment is witnessing constant change in flavors offered.

By application, the popcorn market can be segmented into household and commercial. Various film theaters and sports stadiums sell popcorn as munchies, which can extend the market opportunities. In the household segment the product is expected to gain boost owing to its easy availability and cost affordability.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC) are regions that are expected to find the popcorn market taking substantial steps forward. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region are expected to show moderate growth in the market. Major traction would be cost-effective pricing, easily available snacks, and others are expected to play in favor of the global popcorn market.

Key Players of Global Popcorn Market =>

Players showing keen interest in the popcorn market are many in numbers and their impact can be felt when they initiate their strategies. These tactical moves often rely on branding, collaboration, new venture, and others. The report has included several names like Amplify, ConAgra, Weaver Popcorn, Butterkist, Snyder's-Lance, Angie's Artisan Treats, American Popcorn, Chamerfood, Borges, Garrett Popcorn Shops, PepsiCo, Aramidth International, Newman's Own, Mage's, Joe and Seph, Quinn, Inter-Grain, and others. The intent is to understand their latest moves and how they are going to take shape in the coming days.

Industry News:

In September 2019, Kettle Foods declared that they are launching a Discount shop in their site where popcorn and crisps will be available for buyers. The variety in the popcorn section, as the company expects, would boost the sale as a lot of people are taking popcorn not just as a snack or an accompaniment for various entertainments, they are also buying popcorn to maintain their diet. Popcorn is low on calorie and is often considered a good way to beat cravings. This way the market could grow sufficiently.

