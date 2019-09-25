Germany Autonomous Vehicle Market, Forecast to 2030 by Vehicle Autonomy, Vehicle Type, Application

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Autonomous Vehicle Market Research Report: By Vehicle Autonomy, Vehicle Type, Application - Competition Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Advancing at a 20.2% CAGR during 2023-2030, the German fully autonomous vehicles market is projected to reach $28 billion by 2030. The major influencers of the market are the growing need for a safe and efficient driving option and supportive government measures in popularizing them.



To produce autonomous vehicles, increasing collaborations and partnerships among manufacturers and software providers is the trend in the German autonomous vehicles market. Besides electric components, a vehicle requires software and other features to become self-driven. This necessitates the need for collaboration among different manufacturers and service providers. Apart from designing and manufacturing, even the testing of such vehicles can be a costly affair, which is why companies enter into partnerships. For instance, KPIT Technologies Limited, TTTech Computertechnik AG, and BMW AG collaborated in 2018 to develop autonomous driving software.



Owing to supportive government policies, the German autonomous vehicles market is experiencing growth. This resulted in Germany being the first country in the world to allow the use of fully and highly autonomous driving systems. The decisions taken by the German government, such as its 2016 announcement to develop autonomous driving infrastructure in the country, are giving impetus to manufacturers. Further, in June 2017, the German Road Traffic Act was amended, thereby enabling the driver to pass the car controls to the autonomous driving system.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Autonomy

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.4 Analysis Period

1.3.5 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.5.1 Volume

1.3.5.2 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By industry participant

2.2.1.2 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Vehicle Autonomy

4.1.1.1 Semi-autonomous vehicles

4.1.1.1.1 Passenger car

4.1.1.1.1.1 Level 1

4.1.1.1.1.2 Level 2

4.1.1.1.1.3 Level 3

4.1.1.1.2 Truck

4.1.1.1.3 Bus

4.1.1.2 Fully autonomous vehicles

4.1.1.2.1 Passenger car

4.1.1.2.1.1 Level 4

4.1.1.2.1.2 Level 5

4.1.1.2.2 Truck

4.1.1.2.3 Bus

4.1.2 By Vehicle Type

4.1.2.1 ICE

4.1.2.2 HEV

4.1.2.3 BEV

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Personal cars

4.1.3.2 Ride hailing services

4.1.3.3 Transit buses

4.1.3.4 Motor coaches

4.1.3.5 Logistics

4.1.3.6 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing number of partnerships

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Need for safe and efficient driving options

4.3.2.2 Increasing government support

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Data management

4.3.3.2 Cyber security concerns

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Use of autonomous vehicles in mobility services

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Intensity of Rivalry

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Threat of Substitutes

4.5 Pilot Projects Running in Germany

4.6 Regulatory Framework for Autonomous Vehicles

4.6.1 Overview

4.6.2 Provisions of the AV Bill



Chapter 5. Germany Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Vehicle Autonomy

5.1.1 By Passenger Car

5.1.1.1 Semi-Autonomous Passenger Car

5.1.1.2 Fully Autonomous Passenger Car

5.1.2 By Truck

5.1.2.1 Semi-Autonomous Truck

5.1.2.2 Fully-Autonomous Truck

5.1.3 By Bus

5.1.3.1 Semi-Autonomous Bus

5.1.3.2 Fully Autonomous Bus

5.2 By Vehicle Type

5.3 By Application



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Share Analysis of Key OEMs of Passenger Car

6.2 Market Share Analysis of Key OEMs of Commercial Vehicles

6.3 Competitive Benchmarking of OEMs

6.4 Competitive Benchmarking of Component Manufacturers

6.5 Strategic Developments of Key Players in Germany

6.5.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.5.2 Product Launches

6.5.3 Partnerships

6.5.4 Facility Expansions

6.5.5 Other Developments



Chapter 7. Profiles of OEMS

7.1 Volkswagen Group

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Product & Service Offerings

7.1.3 Key Financial Summary

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Tesla Inc.

7.3 Daimler AG

7.4 BMW Group

7.5 General Motors Company

7.6 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

7.7 Ford Motor Company

7.8 Toyota Motor Corporation

7.9 Honda Motor Company Limited

7.10 Hyundai Motor Company



Chapter 8. Profiles of Suppliers

8.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Product & Service Offerings

8.1.3 Key Financial Summary

8.1.4 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Continental AG

8.3 DENSO Corporation

8.4 Aptiv PLC

8.5 Infineon Technologies AG



