Donohoe Hospitality Services Announces Six New Hotels to its Growing Management Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Penny, III, President of Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe, today announced the addition of six new hotels to its management portfolio. The hotels that are all new builds include:



The dual branded 250 guestroom Hampton Inn & Suites/Home2 Suites by Hilton Las Vegas, NV, opening in the first quarter of 2020.

opening in the first quarter of 2020. The 156 guestroom Canopy by Hilton Harbor Point , Baltimore, MD , opening in the second quarter of 2020.

, , opening in the second quarter of 2020. The 138 guest suite Homewood Suites by Hilton, Reston, VA, opening in the third quarter of 2020.

opening in the third quarter of 2020. The 154 guestroom Cambria Hotel Capitol Riverfront, Washington D.C. , opening in the first quarter 2021.

, opening in the first quarter 2021. The 138 guestroom Cambria Hotel, Portland, ME , opening in the third quarter 2021

, opening in the third quarter 2021 The dual branded 270 guestroom AC & Residence Inn Reston, VA opening in the first quarter 2022.

“This is an exciting time for Donohoe Hospitality Services as we experience unprecedented growth to our portfolio,” said Penny. “Originally founded as a division of Donohoe to manage its own hotel developments, Donohoe Hospitality Services is now well recognized as a leader in innovative hospitality management. We are gaining notice from developers and owners throughout the industry and our success is leading to the acquisition of third party management agreements across the U.S.”

Penny added, “Our entire portfolio outperforms its competitive set in each market, not only leading in RevPAR and guest satisfaction, but in employee retention and community involvement.” In the next 36 months Donohoe Hospitality Services’ management portfolio will have more than doubled in size to include 14 hotels and 3,142 guestrooms across five states.

More About Donohoe Hospitality Services

Donohoe Hospitality Services is a leading hotel management company dedicated to excellence in service while providing outstanding performance for its owners and partners. Founded in 2005, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a division of Donohoe, an iconic real estate service company established in 1884. Building on its founders’ 135 year history, Donohoe Hospitality Services has grown to become one of the largest independent hotel management companies in the Washington, D.C. metro area and is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S. Donohoe Hospitality Services’ portfolio includes full service and premium select service hotels. Donohoe Hospitality Services is approved to manage Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Hyatt, and Choice hotel brands. In addition, the Company presently has six hotels under development in the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, Oregon and Nevada. Recognized as one of the top 35 management companies by total revenue, and as one of the 10 Best Places to Work by The Washington Business Journal, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a forward looking company with a vision of success. For more information visit: www.donohoe.com/hospitality .

