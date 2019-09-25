United States Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Forecast to 2024 - Increasing Number of Multi-Vendor Contracts by End-users

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Research Report: By Equipment Type, Service Type, Service Provider, End-User - Industry Size, Share, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In 2018, the provision of such services generated $7.7 billion, which is predicted to increase to $12.6 billion by 2024 at a 9% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024). The market is being driven by the growing awareness on preventive maintenance, stringent regulations, and growth of the medical device industry.



Electromedical equipment, imaging equipment, endoscopes, life support equipment, dental equipment, and surgical equipment are the various divisions when the market is segmented by equipment type. In 2018, maintenance services for imaging equipment alone generated 49.9% of the total U.S. medical equipment maintenance market revenue. The fact that such devices are more expensive than others used in healthcare settings and are being increasingly deployed for disease diagnosis and treatment was responsible for their dominating position. Such equipment would grow at the highest CAGR (10.1%) during the forecast period.



On the basis of service type, the market is divided into corrective, preventive, and operational maintenance. Out of these, preventive services led the U.S. medical equipment maintenance market during the historical period (2014-2018). During the forecast period, this division would grow the fastest at a 10.1% CAGR and generate $7.7 billion in 2024 due to the increasing popularity of such services. The use of devices such as imaging systems, scalpels, dressing forceps, dissecting scissors, feeding tubes, and catheters is not limited to one application or subspecialty.



Regular maintenance of these devices not only helps increase their service life, but also prevents the spread of infections among patients. Additionally, many international organizations are emphasizing strongly on healthcare center cleanliness to contain the spread of hospital-acquired infections. Owing to this, an increasing number of medical device users are going for preventive maintenance. For instance, a preventive maintenance program was launched by Montana State Hospital in 2017 to increase the life of its equipment.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Equipment Type

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Service Type

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Service Provider

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by End-user

1.3.5 Analysis Period

1.3.6 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.6.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By industry participant

2.2.1.2 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Industry Insights

4.1 Regulatory Overview

4.2 Macroeconomic Insights

4.3 PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 5. Introduction

5.1 Definition of Market Segments

5.1.1 By Equipment Type

5.1.1.1 Imaging equipment

5.1.1.1.1 Advanced imaging modalities

5.1.1.1.1.1 CT

5.1.1.1.1.2 MRI

5.1.1.1.1.3 Others

5.1.1.1.2 Primary imaging modalities

5.1.1.1.2.1 Digital X-Ray

5.1.1.1.2.2 Ultrasound

5.1.1.1.2.3 Others

5.1.1.2 Electromedical equipment

5.1.1.3 Life support equipment

5.1.1.4 Endoscopes

5.1.1.5 Surgical equipment

5.1.1.6 Dental equipment

5.1.2 By Service Type

5.1.2.1 Preventive

5.1.2.2 Corrective

5.1.2.3 Operational

5.1.3 By Service Provider

5.1.3.1 Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

5.1.3.1.1 Multi-vendor OEMs

5.1.3.1.2 Single-vendor OEMs

5.1.3.2 Independent service organizations (ISOs)

5.1.3.3 In-house maintenance

5.1.4 By End User

5.1.4.1 Public-sector organizations

5.1.4.2 Private-sector organizations

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Trends

5.2.1.1 Increasing number of multi-vendor contracts by end users

5.2.1.2 Rising adoption of equipment maintenance insurance

5.2.2 Drivers

5.2.2.1 Advancement in the medical devices industry

5.2.2.2 Rising awareness for preventive medical equipment maintenance

5.2.2.3 Presence of stringent regulatory environment

5.2.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

5.2.3 Restraints

5.2.3.1 High cost of medical devices

5.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

5.2.4 Opportunities

5.2.4.1 New services offered by the players in the medical equipment maintenance market

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 6. U.S. Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Equipment Type

6.1.1 Imaging Equipment Maintenance Market, by Type

6.1.1.1 Imaging equipment maintenance market for advanced modalities, by type

6.1.1.2 Imaging equipment maintenance market for primary modalities, by type

6.2 By Service Type

6.3 By Service Provider

6.3.1 Medical Equipment Maintenance Market for OEMs, by Type

6.4 By End User



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Strategic Developments of the Key Players

7.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.1.2 Other Developments

7.2 Competitive Analysis of Key Players



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Key Players

8.1.1 General Electric Company

8.1.1.1 Business overview

8.1.1.2 Product and service offerings

8.1.1.3 Key financial summary

8.1.2 Siemens AG

8.1.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.1.4 Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

8.1.5 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

8.1.6 Hitachi Ltd.

8.1.7 Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

8.1.8 Agiliti Health Inc.

8.1.9 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

8.1.10 Carestream Health Inc.

8.1.11 Shimadzu Corporation

8.1.12 Sodexo Group

8.1.13 Crothall Healthcare

8.1.14 TRIMEDX Holdings LLC

8.2 Other Players

8.2.1 Signature Medical Services Inc.

8.2.2 NovaMed Corporation

8.2.3 Diagnostic Equipment Service Corporation (DESCO)



