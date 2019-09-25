Global Network Connected Medical Devices Market to Reach $66.6 Billion by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 23.5%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Connected Medical Devices Market Research Report: By Product, Connectivity Technology, Regional Insight - Global Industry Size, Share Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



By 2024, the market is expected to gather $66.6 billion revenue, compared to $19.5 billion in 2018, registering a 23.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The major driving factors for the network connected medical devices market are the technical advancements that have led to the development and inclusion of connected medical devices in the healthcare domain, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and surging geriatric population.



The network connected medical devices market is observing the trend of partnerships and collaborations among market players to develop such devices. Medical device manufacturing companies are partnering with technology providers to amalgamate the two niches to develop IoT-empowered solutions. This is being done to capture significant market shares by expanding their reach. Further, the demand for such devices by end users, such as hospitals and other healthcare centers, is high due to their cost-effectiveness and efficiency.



The rapid inclusion of network connected medical devices in healthcare settings is a major supporting factor in the network connected medical devices market growth. The efficiency in the healthcare sector is primarily dependent on healthcare providers and cost-effective treatment. For effective monitoring, the medical device industry is witnessing a revolution in terms of the functioning of the devices. Smart medical devices, such as defibrillators, insulin pumps, cardiac monitoring devices, oxygen tanks, and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines, are helping in real-time remote patient monitoring, thereby obviating the need for frequent hospital visits.



The network connected medical devices market is segmented by region, product, and connectivity technology. Based on connectivity technology, the categories of the market are ZigBee, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), satellite, Wi-Fi, near field communication (NFC), and cellular. During the historical period (2014-2018), the largest revenue share in the market was held by the BLE category. Even in the forecast period, this category is expected to witness the fastest growth at a 23.9% CAGR, which can be credited to the ability of the technology to quickly transfer data over a short range.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 Patient monitoring devices

4.1.1.1.1 Cardiac monitoring devices

4.1.1.1.1.1 Mobile cardiac telemetry monitors

4.1.1.1.1.2 ECG

4.1.1.1.1.3 Pacemakers

4.1.1.1.1.4 Implantable loop recorders

4.1.1.1.2 Respiratory monitoring devices

4.1.1.1.2.1 Pulse oximeters

4.1.1.1.2.2 Spirometers

4.1.1.1.2.3 Capnographs

4.1.1.1.2.4 Peak flow meters

4.1.1.1.3 Neuromonitoring devices

4.1.1.1.3.1 EEG

4.1.1.1.3.2 EMG

4.1.1.1.4 Multi-parameter monitoring devices

4.1.1.1.5 Hemodynamic monitoring devices

4.1.1.1.6 Temperature monitoring devices

4.1.1.1.7 Weight monitoring devices

4.1.1.2 Glucose monitors

4.1.1.3 Insulin pumps

4.1.1.4 Dialysis machines

4.1.1.5 CPAP machines

4.1.1.6 Infusion pumps

4.1.1.7 Defibrillators

4.1.1.8 Ventilators

4.1.1.9 Smart hospital beds

4.1.1.10 Oxygen tanks

4.1.1.11 Coagulation testing

4.1.1.12 CT scanners

4.1.1.13 X-ray imaging systems

4.1.1.14 Ingestible sensors

4.1.2 By Connectivity Technology

4.1.2.1 BLE

4.1.2.2 Wi-Fi

4.1.2.3 NFC

4.1.2.4 Cellular

4.1.2.5 Satellite

4.1.2.6 ZigBee

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing collaborations and partnerships

4.2.1.2 Surge in the number of product launches and approvals

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Increasing penetration of network connected medical devices in healthcare

4.2.2.2 Growing investment in network connected medical devices

4.2.2.3 Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.4 Surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.5 Technological innovations

4.2.2.6 Advanced applications of smart phone-based mHealth technologies

4.2.2.7 Increasing popularity of network connected medical devices in personalized healthcare

4.2.2.8 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Data privacy and security issues

4.2.3.2 Insufficient memory, computational, and energy limitations

4.2.3.3 Lack of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets

4.2.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Increasing adoption of cloud technology in healthcare

4.2.4.2 Growth opportunities in the emerging economies

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Scenario for Network Connected Medical Devices

4.4.1 North America

4.4.2 Europe

4.4.3 APAC

4.4.4 LATAM

4.4.5 MEA



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Type

5.1.1.1 Cardiac monitoring devices market by type

5.1.1.2 Neuromonitoring devices market by type

5.1.1.3 Respiratory monitoring devices market by type

5.2 By Connectivity Technology

5.3 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size & Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size & Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size & Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size & Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size & Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Key Players and Their Product Offerings

11.2 Strategic Developments of the Key Players

11.2.1 Product Launches

11.2.2 Collaborations and Partnerships



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 PhysIQ Inc.

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Product & Service Offerings

12.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.3 NuvoAir AB

12.4 General Electric Company

12.5 Myontec Ltd.

12.6 Nonin Medical Inc.

12.7 Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

12.8 OMRON Corporation

12.9 Medtronic PLC

12.10 Proteus Digital Health Inc.

12.11 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.12 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

12.13 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

12.14 OxyGo LLC

12.15 Aero Healthcare AU Pty Ltd.

12.16 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.



