Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Forecast Report 2019-2024 - Key Players are Kaneka, Danimer Scientific, Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology, Bio-On, Newlight Technologies, and TianAn Biological Materials

Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 -- The "Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market by Type (Short Chain Length, Medium Chain Length), Production Method (Sugar Fermentation, Vegetable Oil Fermentation, Methane Fermentation), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market size is estimated to grow from USD 57 million in 2019 to USD 98 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.2%.
- This report segments the market for PHA based on type, production method, application, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions.
- A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions associated with the market for PHA market.
Increasing use of the chemical for various applications fueled by stringent government regulations and changing consumer behavior is expected to drive the growth of the global polyhydroxyalkanoate industry. PHA is a family of biodegradable polymers and plastics, which are synthesized and accumulated by bacteria inside their cells. These biodegradable plastics are also biocompostable and biocompatible, which means they can be used for biomedical applications too.
The key players profiled in the report include Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Danimer Scientific. (U.S.), Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China), Bio-On Srl (Italy), Newlight Technologies, LLC (U.S), and TianAn Biological Materials Co. Ltd. (China).
Short-chain length PHAs are expected to be the fastest-growing type segment of the market, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024
The short-chain length segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. The growing use of short-chain length PHAs in various applications such as packaging & food services, bio-medical, and agriculture along with the higher production capacity of short-chain length PHAs is driving the growth of this segment.
Packaging & food services application segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate between 2019 and 2024
The packaging & food services application segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024. Due to the ecological imbalance created by plastic waste, several organizations, including governments, have imposed taxes and enacted stringent policies against single-use plastics. These initiatives are driving the demand for PHA in the packaging & food services application. The growth of these end-user industries owing to the expansion of e-commerce portals across the food and retail sector is expected to propel the growth of the market further during the forecast period.
Rising demand for biodegradable plastics and bioplastic, due to changing consumer behavior, is likely to drive the demand for PHA market in Europe
The Europe PHA market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, fueled by the growing demand for biodegradable plastics and bioplastics due to the increasing environmental concerns and trends such as sustainable development and circular economy. Additionally, the presence of major manufacturers such as Bio-On Srl (Italy), Natureplast (France), Biomer (Germany), Colorfabb (Netherlands), Nafigate (Czech Republic), and Bochemie (Czech Republic) has positively influenced the demand trend for PHAs in the region.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on PHAs offered by top players in the global market
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the PHA market
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for PHAs across regions
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global mold release agents market
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the PHA market
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Significant Opportunities in the PHA Market
4.2 PHA Market Size, By Region
4.3 Europe: PHA Market, By Application and Country
4.4 PHA Market Size, By Application
4.5 PHA Market Attractiveness: Major Markets
4.6 PHA Market Size, By Type and Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Evolution of PHA
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges in the PHA Market
5.3.2 Drivers
5.3.2.1 Positive Attitude of Governments Toward Green Procurement Policies
5.3.2.2 The Vast Availability of Renewable and Cost-Effective Raw Materials
5.3.2.3 Biodegradability Driving the Consumption
5.3.2.4 Increasing Concerns for Human Health and Safety
5.3.3 Restraints
5.3.3.1 High Price Compared to Conventional Polymers
5.3.3.2 Performance Issues
5.3.4 Opportunities
5.3.4.1 Increasing Scope in End-Use Segments
5.3.4.2 The Emergence of New Raw Materials
5.3.4.3 Potential for Cost Reduction Through the Economy of Scale
5.3.4.4 Growth Opportunities in APAC
5.3.5 Challenges
5.3.5.1 Manufacturing Technology Still in Its Initial Phase
5.3.5.2 Under-Utilization of PHA Producing Plants
5.3.5.3 The Expensive and Complex Production Process
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes
5.4.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.5 Technological Overview
5.5.1 Commercialized Technologies
5.5.1.1 PHA Production in Bio-Refineries
5.5.2 Yet to be Commercialized
5.5.3 Other Possibilities
6 Sources and Process of PHA Production
6.1 General Production Process
6.2 Sugar Substrate Or Carbohydrates From Plants
6.3 Triacylglycerols
6.4 Hydrocarbons
6.5 Strain Selection
6.6 Bio-Process and Downstream Process
6.6.1 Fermentation Process
6.6.1.1 Discontinuous Process
6.6.1.1.1 Batch Process
6.6.1.1.2 Fed-Batch Process
6.6.1.1.3 Fed-Batch Process With Cell Recycling Process
6.6.1.1.4 Repeated Fed-Batch
6.6.1.2 Continuous Process
6.6.1.2.1 Continuous Fed-Batch Process
6.6.1.2.2 One-Stage Chemostats
6.6.1.2.3 Two-Stage Chemostats
6.6.1.2.4 Multi-Stage Chemostats
6.6.2 Extraction Process
7 Production Capacity Analysis
8 PHA Patent Analysis
9 PHA Market, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Short Chain Length
9.1.1.1 Polyhydroxyvalerate (PHV)
9.1.1.1.1 PHV Polymers Can Form Single Crystals With Lamellar
9.1.1.2 P (4hb-Co-3hb)
9.1.1.2.1 Ratio of 4hb and 3hb Decides the Properties of Co-Polymer
9.1.1.3 P (3hb-Co-3hv)
9.1.1.3.1 High Amount of Hv Fraction Can Make Polymers More Elastic
9.1.1.4 Others
9.1.2 Medium Chain Length
9.1.2.1 P (Hydroxybutyrate-Co-Hydroxyoctanoate)
9.1.2.1.1 Nodax is the Most Common PHA, Which is Manufactured By Danimer Scientific
9.1.2.2 P (3hb-Co-3hv-Co-4hb)
9.1.2.2.1 P (3hb-Co-3hv-Co-4hb) is Suited for Medical Applications, Owing to Higher Mechanical Strength
9.1.2.3 Others
10 PHA Market, By Production Method
11 PHA Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Packaging & Food Services
11.2.1 Packaging
11.2.1.1 Rigid Packaging
11.2.1.1.1 Rigid Packaging Segment Will Be Highly Impacted By PHA
11.2.1.2 Flexible Packaging
11.2.1.2.1 PHA Will Replace Petroleum-Based Plastics in Flexible Packaging
11.2.1.3 Others
11.2.1.3.1 Loose Fill
11.2.1.3.2 Compost Bags
11.2.2 Food Services
11.2.2.1 Cups
11.2.2.1.1 Biodegradable Disposable Cups Made of PHA Can Help Reduce Plastic Wastes
11.2.2.2 Trays
11.2.2.2.1 Sustainable Plastic Trays Can Be Made From PHA-Based Plastics
11.2.2.3 Others
11.2.2.3.1 Containers
11.2.2.3.2 Jars
11.3 Biomedical
11.3.1 Sutures
11.3.1.1 Biodegradable Sutures With High Tensile Strength Can Be Manufactured From PHA
11.3.2 Drug Release
11.3.2.1 Biocompatibility of PHA-Based Plastics is Suitable for Drug Carrier Application
11.3.3 Others
11.4 Agriculture
11.4.1 Mulch Films
11.4.1.1 PHA-Based Mulch Films Allow Farmers to Directly Plow Fields
11.4.2 Plant Pots
11.4.2.1 Plant Pots Made of PHA Can Help Plant Growth in the Initial Stages
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Bins
11.4.3.2 Chutes
11.4.3.3 Hoppers
11.5 Others
11.5.1 Wastewater Treatment
11.5.1.1 Denitrification Process Using PHA is a Sustainable Way of Wastewater Treatment
11.5.2 Cosmetics
11.5.2.1 PHA is Suitable for Making Cosmetics as Well as Cosmetic Containers
11.5.3 Chemical Additives
11.5.3.1 PHA Can Be Used as an Additive to Enhance Properties of Other Plastics
11.5.4 3d Printing
11.5.4.1 PHA is a Sustainable Material for Making 3D Printer Filaments
12 PHA Market, By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.1.1 North America
12.1.1.1 US
12.1.1.1.1 Presence of Strict Regulations Regarding Plastic Production, Use, and Disposal is Driving the Market
12.1.1.2 Canada
12.1.1.2.1 Proposed Ban on Single-Use Plastics By 2021 is Expected to Influence the Market, Positively
12.1.1.3 Mexico
12.1.1.3.1 Government Initiatives and International Investments are Creating Growth Opportunities for PHA Manufacturers in the Country
12.1.2 Europe
12.1.2.1 Germany
12.1.2.1.1 The Country has One of the Most Advanced Infrastructures in the Region for Solid Waste Management
12.1.2.2 UK
12.1.2.2.1 Government's Aim to Achieve A Zero-Waste Economy is Likely to Boost the Market
12.1.2.3 France
12.1.2.3.1 Government's Initiatives for the Development of A Bio-Based Economy are Promising for the Market
12.1.2.4 Italy
12.1.2.4.1 Italy is One of the Major Consumers of Bio-Based Polymers in Europe
12.1.2.5 Rest of Europe
12.1.3 APAC
12.1.3.1 China
12.1.3.1.1 The Market in the Country is Characterized By the Presence of Global and Local PHA Manufacturers
12.1.3.2 Japan
12.1.3.2.1 Several Associations, Including Japan Bioplastics Association, are Involved in the Popularization of Biomass-Based Plastics and Biodegradable Plastics
12.1.3.3 India
12.1.3.3.1 The Indian PHA Market is Gaining Traction at A Slow Rate
12.1.3.4 Malaysia
12.1.3.4.1 Malaysia has a Fully Automated PHA Bioplastics Plant, Which Produces Biodegradable Plastic Materials From Palm Oil
12.1.3.5 South Korea
12.1.3.6 Rest of APAC
12.1.4 Rest of the World
12.1.4.1 South America
12.1.5 Middle East & Africa
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
13.2.1 Visionary Leaders
13.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators
13.2.3 Innovators
13.2.4 Emerging Companies
13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.4 Business Strategy Excellence
13.5 Key Market Players
13.6 Competitive Benchmarking
13.7 Competitive Situation and Trends
13.7.1 Collaborations, Partnerships, Contracts & Agreements
13.7.2 New Product Launches
13.7.3 Expansions
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Danimer Scientific
14.2 Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
14.3 Newlight Technologies, LLC
14.4 Kaneka Corporation
14.5 Bio-On Spa
14.6 Tianan Biologic Materials Co. Ltd.
14.7 RWDC Industries
14.8 Bochemie
14.9 Biomer
14.10 Polyferm Canada, Inc.
14.11 Other Key Market Players
14.11.1 Tepha Inc.
14.11.2 Bluepha Co. Ltd.
14.11.3 Full Cycle Bioplastics
14.11.4 CJ Cheiljedang Corp.
14.11.5 Yeild10 Bioscience
14.11.6 Genecis Bioindustries Inc.
14.11.7 Terraverdae Bioworks Inc.
14.11.8 Mango Materials
14.11.9 Earthbi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h5j852
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
