Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Forecast Report 2019-2024 - Key Players are Kaneka, Danimer Scientific, Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology, Bio-On, Newlight Technologies, and TianAn Biological Materials

The global polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market size is estimated to grow from USD 57 million in 2019 to USD 98 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.2%.

This report segments the market for PHA based on type, production method, application, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions.

A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions associated with the market for PHA market.

Increasing use of the chemical for various applications fueled by stringent government regulations and changing consumer behavior is expected to drive the growth of the global polyhydroxyalkanoate industry. PHA is a family of biodegradable polymers and plastics, which are synthesized and accumulated by bacteria inside their cells. These biodegradable plastics are also biocompostable and biocompatible, which means they can be used for biomedical applications too.



The key players profiled in the report include Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Danimer Scientific. (U.S.), Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co. Ltd. (China), Bio-On Srl (Italy), Newlight Technologies, LLC (U.S), and TianAn Biological Materials Co. Ltd. (China).

Short-chain length PHAs are expected to be the fastest-growing type segment of the market, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024



The short-chain length segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value and volume during the forecast period. The growing use of short-chain length PHAs in various applications such as packaging & food services, bio-medical, and agriculture along with the higher production capacity of short-chain length PHAs is driving the growth of this segment.



Packaging & food services application segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate between 2019 and 2024



The packaging & food services application segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate, in terms of value and volume, between 2019 and 2024. Due to the ecological imbalance created by plastic waste, several organizations, including governments, have imposed taxes and enacted stringent policies against single-use plastics. These initiatives are driving the demand for PHA in the packaging & food services application. The growth of these end-user industries owing to the expansion of e-commerce portals across the food and retail sector is expected to propel the growth of the market further during the forecast period.



Rising demand for biodegradable plastics and bioplastic, due to changing consumer behavior, is likely to drive the demand for PHA market in Europe



The Europe PHA market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, fueled by the growing demand for biodegradable plastics and bioplastics due to the increasing environmental concerns and trends such as sustainable development and circular economy. Additionally, the presence of major manufacturers such as Bio-On Srl (Italy), Natureplast (France), Biomer (Germany), Colorfabb (Netherlands), Nafigate (Czech Republic), and Bochemie (Czech Republic) has positively influenced the demand trend for PHAs in the region.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on PHAs offered by top players in the global market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the PHA market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets - the report analyzes the markets for PHAs across regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global mold release agents market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the PHA market

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in the PHA Market

4.2 PHA Market Size, By Region

4.3 Europe: PHA Market, By Application and Country

4.4 PHA Market Size, By Application

4.5 PHA Market Attractiveness: Major Markets

4.6 PHA Market Size, By Type and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution of PHA

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges in the PHA Market

5.3.2 Drivers

5.3.2.1 Positive Attitude of Governments Toward Green Procurement Policies

5.3.2.2 The Vast Availability of Renewable and Cost-Effective Raw Materials

5.3.2.3 Biodegradability Driving the Consumption

5.3.2.4 Increasing Concerns for Human Health and Safety

5.3.3 Restraints

5.3.3.1 High Price Compared to Conventional Polymers

5.3.3.2 Performance Issues

5.3.4 Opportunities

5.3.4.1 Increasing Scope in End-Use Segments

5.3.4.2 The Emergence of New Raw Materials

5.3.4.3 Potential for Cost Reduction Through the Economy of Scale

5.3.4.4 Growth Opportunities in APAC

5.3.5 Challenges

5.3.5.1 Manufacturing Technology Still in Its Initial Phase

5.3.5.2 Under-Utilization of PHA Producing Plants

5.3.5.3 The Expensive and Complex Production Process

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.4.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.5 Technological Overview

5.5.1 Commercialized Technologies

5.5.1.1 PHA Production in Bio-Refineries

5.5.2 Yet to be Commercialized

5.5.3 Other Possibilities



6 Sources and Process of PHA Production

6.1 General Production Process

6.2 Sugar Substrate Or Carbohydrates From Plants

6.3 Triacylglycerols

6.4 Hydrocarbons

6.5 Strain Selection

6.6 Bio-Process and Downstream Process

6.6.1 Fermentation Process

6.6.1.1 Discontinuous Process

6.6.1.1.1 Batch Process

6.6.1.1.2 Fed-Batch Process

6.6.1.1.3 Fed-Batch Process With Cell Recycling Process

6.6.1.1.4 Repeated Fed-Batch

6.6.1.2 Continuous Process

6.6.1.2.1 Continuous Fed-Batch Process

6.6.1.2.2 One-Stage Chemostats

6.6.1.2.3 Two-Stage Chemostats

6.6.1.2.4 Multi-Stage Chemostats

6.6.2 Extraction Process



7 Production Capacity Analysis



8 PHA Patent Analysis



9 PHA Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Short Chain Length

9.1.1.1 Polyhydroxyvalerate (PHV)

9.1.1.1.1 PHV Polymers Can Form Single Crystals With Lamellar

9.1.1.2 P (4hb-Co-3hb)

9.1.1.2.1 Ratio of 4hb and 3hb Decides the Properties of Co-Polymer

9.1.1.3 P (3hb-Co-3hv)

9.1.1.3.1 High Amount of Hv Fraction Can Make Polymers More Elastic

9.1.1.4 Others

9.1.2 Medium Chain Length

9.1.2.1 P (Hydroxybutyrate-Co-Hydroxyoctanoate)

9.1.2.1.1 Nodax is the Most Common PHA, Which is Manufactured By Danimer Scientific

9.1.2.2 P (3hb-Co-3hv-Co-4hb)

9.1.2.2.1 P (3hb-Co-3hv-Co-4hb) is Suited for Medical Applications, Owing to Higher Mechanical Strength

9.1.2.3 Others



10 PHA Market, By Production Method



11 PHA Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Packaging & Food Services

11.2.1 Packaging

11.2.1.1 Rigid Packaging

11.2.1.1.1 Rigid Packaging Segment Will Be Highly Impacted By PHA

11.2.1.2 Flexible Packaging

11.2.1.2.1 PHA Will Replace Petroleum-Based Plastics in Flexible Packaging

11.2.1.3 Others

11.2.1.3.1 Loose Fill

11.2.1.3.2 Compost Bags

11.2.2 Food Services

11.2.2.1 Cups

11.2.2.1.1 Biodegradable Disposable Cups Made of PHA Can Help Reduce Plastic Wastes

11.2.2.2 Trays

11.2.2.2.1 Sustainable Plastic Trays Can Be Made From PHA-Based Plastics

11.2.2.3 Others

11.2.2.3.1 Containers

11.2.2.3.2 Jars

11.3 Biomedical

11.3.1 Sutures

11.3.1.1 Biodegradable Sutures With High Tensile Strength Can Be Manufactured From PHA

11.3.2 Drug Release

11.3.2.1 Biocompatibility of PHA-Based Plastics is Suitable for Drug Carrier Application

11.3.3 Others

11.4 Agriculture

11.4.1 Mulch Films

11.4.1.1 PHA-Based Mulch Films Allow Farmers to Directly Plow Fields

11.4.2 Plant Pots

11.4.2.1 Plant Pots Made of PHA Can Help Plant Growth in the Initial Stages

11.4.3 Others

11.4.3.1 Bins

11.4.3.2 Chutes

11.4.3.3 Hoppers

11.5 Others

11.5.1 Wastewater Treatment

11.5.1.1 Denitrification Process Using PHA is a Sustainable Way of Wastewater Treatment

11.5.2 Cosmetics

11.5.2.1 PHA is Suitable for Making Cosmetics as Well as Cosmetic Containers

11.5.3 Chemical Additives

11.5.3.1 PHA Can Be Used as an Additive to Enhance Properties of Other Plastics

11.5.4 3d Printing

11.5.4.1 PHA is a Sustainable Material for Making 3D Printer Filaments



12 PHA Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 North America

12.1.1.1 US

12.1.1.1.1 Presence of Strict Regulations Regarding Plastic Production, Use, and Disposal is Driving the Market

12.1.1.2 Canada

12.1.1.2.1 Proposed Ban on Single-Use Plastics By 2021 is Expected to Influence the Market, Positively

12.1.1.3 Mexico

12.1.1.3.1 Government Initiatives and International Investments are Creating Growth Opportunities for PHA Manufacturers in the Country

12.1.2 Europe

12.1.2.1 Germany

12.1.2.1.1 The Country has One of the Most Advanced Infrastructures in the Region for Solid Waste Management

12.1.2.2 UK

12.1.2.2.1 Government's Aim to Achieve A Zero-Waste Economy is Likely to Boost the Market

12.1.2.3 France

12.1.2.3.1 Government's Initiatives for the Development of A Bio-Based Economy are Promising for the Market

12.1.2.4 Italy

12.1.2.4.1 Italy is One of the Major Consumers of Bio-Based Polymers in Europe

12.1.2.5 Rest of Europe

12.1.3 APAC

12.1.3.1 China

12.1.3.1.1 The Market in the Country is Characterized By the Presence of Global and Local PHA Manufacturers

12.1.3.2 Japan

12.1.3.2.1 Several Associations, Including Japan Bioplastics Association, are Involved in the Popularization of Biomass-Based Plastics and Biodegradable Plastics

12.1.3.3 India

12.1.3.3.1 The Indian PHA Market is Gaining Traction at A Slow Rate

12.1.3.4 Malaysia

12.1.3.4.1 Malaysia has a Fully Automated PHA Bioplastics Plant, Which Produces Biodegradable Plastic Materials From Palm Oil

12.1.3.5 South Korea

12.1.3.6 Rest of APAC

12.1.4 Rest of the World

12.1.4.1 South America

12.1.5 Middle East & Africa



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.3 Innovators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.4 Business Strategy Excellence

13.5 Key Market Players

13.6 Competitive Benchmarking

13.7 Competitive Situation and Trends

13.7.1 Collaborations, Partnerships, Contracts & Agreements

13.7.2 New Product Launches

13.7.3 Expansions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Danimer Scientific

14.2 Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

14.3 Newlight Technologies, LLC

14.4 Kaneka Corporation

14.5 Bio-On Spa

14.6 Tianan Biologic Materials Co. Ltd.

14.7 RWDC Industries

14.8 Bochemie

14.9 Biomer

14.10 Polyferm Canada, Inc.

14.11 Other Key Market Players

14.11.1 Tepha Inc.

14.11.2 Bluepha Co. Ltd.

14.11.3 Full Cycle Bioplastics

14.11.4 CJ Cheiljedang Corp.

14.11.5 Yeild10 Bioscience

14.11.6 Genecis Bioindustries Inc.

14.11.7 Terraverdae Bioworks Inc.

14.11.8 Mango Materials

14.11.9 Earthbi



