Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025

An electric motorcycle and scooter both run with an electric motor that is charged using a battery. Traditional scooters and motorcycles use some kind of non-renewable resource like petrol or gas and these vehicles also contribute a lot of environmental pollution. An electric scooter or motorcycle, on the other hand, is considerably safer to the environment and do not add to the pollution everyday. This is one major reason why many people are switching to electric models of vehicles. The battery in these vehicles can be recharged anytime and the vehicle can run for several miles safely. Another reason that will increase the market of the global electric motorcycle and scooter industry is the stringent global norms on using non-renewable resources.

This report takes into consideration global, regional and company level analysis of this industry. The growth factors, the risks, and opportunities in the market, the factors that hinder the growth of the industry and the different key players who make a difference in the market growth are all discussed in detail. One other factor that promotes the market growth of the electric motorcycle and scooter industry is subsidies offered by the government to both producers and consumers for choosing products that do not cause any pollution. This report also investigates the various direct and indirect distribution and sales channels for the products in different regions.

Key Players

Market Analysis by Players: This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%)



Aima

Yadea

Sunra

Byvin

Tailg

Lvyuan

Incalcu

Lvjia

Lima

Supaq

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on type, application, and key players. Depending on the market type, electric bicycles, electric scooters, and electric motorcycles along with other battery powered vehicles are considered for analysis. The growth of each of these types and their potential demand is studied.

Depending on the application or usage of these electric vehicles, products used for both men and women are discussed. There are a total of 10 companies that are identified as key players. The SWOT analysis of these company landscapes, their growth margins, their new product ventures, and their future growth strategies are also part of this report study.

Regional Analysis

The different regions where the demand and the supply of these electric vehicles are high are the united States of America, Europe, Japan, China, South East Asia, India, South America, and South Africa. The market forecast for the years 2018-2023 for every individual region is considered in the report. This report also talks about the growth of demand for these electric scooters and motorcycles in the major regions and the potential drivers in these regions for market growth.

Industry News

Harley Davidson is one of the most reputed American motorcycle manufacturers in the world. In August 2019, this brand launched its first electric motorcycle in India. The motorcycle was named LiveWire and comes with multiple features like LED headlamps and a sportster kind of look and engine to it. This bike uses a 15.5kWh battery and will also get its own TFT display of about 4.3 inches.

Table of Content



1 Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Overview

2 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Competitions by Players

3 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Competitions by Types

4 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Competitions by Applications

5 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Production Market Analysis by Regions

6 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Sales Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Forecast (2018-2023)



11 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

