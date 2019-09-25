Outlook on the Chinese Dental Market to 2025 - Preventive Dentistry & Dental Equipment Controls Significant Market Share

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Dental Market by Segments, Equipment, Region (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Others), Equipment Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Chinese Dental Market will be worth 16.65 billion by the end of the year 2025.

Chinese citizens know about oral health and healthy behaviors. 60% of citizens have awareness about oral health; 24% of 5 and above year children and 31% of 12 and above year children clean their teeth twice a day, 40% to 43% of them visit dentists for inhibition of oral infections, discussion, and examine; 36% of grown-ups clean their teeth twice a day, according to the 4th National Oral Health Epidemiological Survey.



As living conditions rise, and an increase in disposable income, so does the need for dental services, leading to a burgeoning dental market in China. In 2017, there were around 135 dentists per million citizens in China, and in 2018 this figure rose 12% and reached 150. There is a massive gap in comparison to developed countries, showing immense potentials of the Chinese market. According to our research, China Dental Market is expected to reach US$ 16.6 Billion by the end of the year 2025.



In the year 2015, there had been 50% of patient's volume in stomatological general hospitals in China. It is predicted that by 2025, the numbers would increase drastically. Stand-alone dental clinics have 20% patient volume and specialized dental clinics have 30% patient volume. The chain hospitals have high potentials in the expansion of dental institutions.

China dental care institutions include Arrail Dental Group, Jiamei Dental Group, Bybo Dental Group, iByer Dental Group, TC Medical, ChengDu Huamei Dental Chain Co. Ltd., Straumann. The profitable dental care market has attracted the peoples due to the perfect cure of oral infections, and thus, more patients are coming forward for oral treatment and therefore paying high cost seemingly.



Preventive Dentistry & Dental Equipment Controls Significant Market Share



In this report, we have done a comprehensive analysis of China Dental Market by segments. It includes Preventive Dentistry, Dental Lasers, Implants, Endonotics Dentistry, Orthodontics Dentistry, Dental Equipment, and Others market.



Sub-segment Analysis - China Dental Equipment Market



China Dental Market is segmented into Radiology Equipment, Laser Equipment, Systems & Parts, Laboratory Machines, Hygiene Maintenance Device, and Other Equipment.



Company Analysis: All Companies have been Studied from Three Points

Overview

Initiatives & Recent Developments

Revenue

Service Dental Company Analysis



Arrail Dental Group, Jiamei Dental Group, Bybo Dental Group, iByer Dental Group, TC Medical, ChengDu Huamei Dental Chain Co. Ltd., Straumann are some of the top companies in the China Dental Market



Equipment Company Analysis



Sirona Dental Systems Foshan Co, Danaher, 3M Co, Shanghai Victor Medical Instrument Co. Ltd. are some of the top equipment companies in the China Dental Market.

