Global Neuromodulation Devices Report 2019-2026 - Analysis by Product, Application, End-user, Region and Competitive Landscape

Neuromodulation is gaining popularity because these devices have been very successful in the treatment of conditions for which medicines have failed completely or may have unpleasant side effects



The neuromodulation devices global market is expected to reach $9,917 million by 2026 growing at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increasing incidence of chronic pain, increasing Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disorders, low approval rate of CNS drugs, favorable reimbursement scenario in major markets, the emergence of neuromodulation as add-on therapy, technological innovations, rise in the number of clinical studies performed and expansion in emerging markets.

Market Segmentation

(By product, application, end-user, and geography)



Based on the product the neuromodulation global market is segmented into internal neuromodulation and external neuromodulation devices. Internal neuromodulation devices segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Internal neuromodulation devices market is segmented into spinal cord stimulator (SCS), deep brain stimulator (DBS), sacral nerve stimulator (SNS), vagus nerve stimulator (VNS) and others. Among internal neuromodulation devices, Spinal cord stimulator (SCS) segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increase in the incidence of chronic pain, increase in movement disorders and high implantation rate of spinal cord stimulators. The external neuromodulation devices market is segmented into transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulator (TENS), the neuromuscular electrical stimulator (NMES) and others. Among external neuromodulation devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a low single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



Based on the application, the neuromodulation devices global market is segmented into pain management, central nervous system, gastroenterology and urology, and other disorders (respiratory, Sleep Apnea, obesity, and diabetic neuropathy). Among application, pain management segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Pain management is further segmented into chronic pain, failed back surgery syndrome, and others (migraine, and ischemia). Among pain management, chronic pain segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to increasing incidence of chronic pain, increasing utilizing of the spinal cord stimulators, and advancement in neuromodulation devices.



The central nervous system is further segmented into Parkinson's disorders, essential tremor, dystonia, epilepsy, depression, and others (Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and anxiety). Among Central nervous system disorders, Epilepsy segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026. Gastroenterology and Urology are further segmented into gastroparesis, urinary incontinence, and fecal incontinence. Among Gastroenterology and Urology, urinary incontinence segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a mid-single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



Based on the end-user, the neuromodulation devices global market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, clinics and physiotherapy centers and Academics and research. Among end-user, Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and are expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026.



Based on the region, the neuromodulation devices global market is segmented into North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of APAC) and Rest of the world (Brazil, Rest of Latin America and Middle East & others). North America accounted for the largest revenue in 2019 and is expected to grow at a high single-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to high technological advancements, increased growing awareness about medical care, treatment style, increase in the aging population, strong product pipeline, new indications, investments and funds, increases in neurological diseases, sophisticated infrastructure related to healthcare and high expenditure present among the population of North America are boosting the market of neuromodulation devices.



The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 due to rising incidences of neurological disorders, government initiatives to increasing awareness by education campaigns, large pool of patients, increasing geriatric population, advancements in surgeries and technologies, increased healthcare facilities, increasing adoption of implantable devices, high acceptance of technological advancements, the easy availability of advanced healthcare technology, skilled personnel and low-cost for the surgery are driving the market.

Competitive Landscape



The neuromodulation devices global market is a highly consolidated market hence all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced technologies to maintain their market shares. Some of the major players in Neuromodulation devices market include Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), LivaNova Plc (U.K.), Nevro Corporation (U.S.), Inspire Medical System, Inc. (U.S.), Nuvectra (U.S.), Neuropace Inc. (U.S.), Bioness Inc. (U.S.), Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd. (China), Laborie Medical (Canada) and Neuronetics, Inc. (U.S.).

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers & Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Pain

3.3.1.2 Increasing Parkinson's & Alzheimer's Disorder's

3.3.1.3 Low Approval Rate of CNS Drugs is Driving Neuromodulation Market

3.3.1.4 Favorable Reimbursement Scenario in Major Markets

3.3.1.5 The Emergence of Neuromodulation as Add-on Therapy

3.3.1.6 Technological Innovations in Neuromodulation

3.3.1.7 Expansion in Emerging Markets

3.3.1.8 The Rise in the Number of Clinical Studies Performed

3.3.2 Restraints & Threats

3.3.2.1 Side Effects & Risks Associated With the Use

3.3.2.2 Lack of Trained Professionals

3.3.2.3 Availability of Alternative Treatments

3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 International Organization for Standardization

3.4.1.1 ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

3.4.1.2 ISO 13485 Medical Devices

3.4.1.3 ISO 10993 Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices

3.4.2 U.S.

3.4.3 Canada

3.4.4 Europe

3.4.5 Japan

3.4.6 China

3.4.7 India

3.5 Clinical Trials Data

3.6 Technological Advancements

3.6.1 Rechargeable Systems

3.6.2 Optogenetic Technology

3.6.3 Focused Ultrasound (FUS)

3.6.4 Miniaturization

3.6.5 Portable Nueromodulation Systems (PONS)

3.6.6 Wearable Pain Management Technology

3.6.7 Trans-Spinal Direct Current Stimulation (TSDCS)

3.6.8 Nano-Neuromodulation

3.6.9 Bioactive Coatings

3.7 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.7.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.8 Supply Chain Analysis

3.9 Reimbursement Scenario

3.9.1 Reimbursement Table

3.10 Regulatory Approved Neuromodulation Devices

3.10.1 Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS)

3.10.2 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator (TENS)

3.10.3 Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

3.10.4 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

3.10.5 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

3.10.6 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

3.11 Funding Scenario

3.12 Market Share Analysis by Major Players

3.12.1 Neuromodulation Devices Global Market Share Analysis

3.12.2 Spinal Cord Stimulators Global Market Share Analysis

3.12.3 Deep Brain Stimulators Global Market Share Analysis

3.13 Neuromodulation Devices Number of Units by Region

3.13.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Number of Units by Region

3.13.2 Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Number of Units by Region

3.13.3 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Number of Units by Region

3.13.4 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Number of Units by Region

3.13.5 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (Tens) Number of Units by Region

3.13.6 Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES) Number of Units by Region

3.14 Market Penetration

3.15 Neuromodulation Devices Company Comparison Table by Revenue, Technology, Products & Application



4 Neuromodulation Devices Global Market, By Product

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Internal Neuromodulation Devices

4.2.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

4.2.2 Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

4.2.3 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

4.2.4 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

4.2.5 Other Internal Neuromodulation Devices

4.2.5.1 Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES)

4.2.5.2 Respiratory Electrical Stimulation (RES)/Phrenic Nerve Stimulation (PNS)

4.2.5.3 Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation (HGNS)

4.3 External Neuromodulation Devices

4.3.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

4.3.2 Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES)

4.3.3 Other External Neuromodulation Devices

4.3.3.1 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

4.3.3.2 Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES)

4.3.3.3 Electro Conclusive Therapy (ECT)

4.3.3.4 Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS)

4.3.3.5 Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PONS)

4.3.3.6 Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (TDCS)

4.3.3.7 Transcranial Alternating Current Stimulation (TACS)

4.3.3.8 Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation (TNS)



5 Neuromodulation Devices Global Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Pain Management

5.2.1 Chronic Pain

5.2.2 Failed Back Surgery Syndrome (FBSS)

5.2.3 Other Pain Management

5.3 Central Nervous System (CNS)

5.3.1 Parkinson's Disease

5.3.2 Essential Tremors

5.3.3 Dystonia

5.3.4 Epilepsy

5.3.5 Depression

5.3.6 Other CNS

5.4 Gastroenterology & Urology

5.4.1 Gastroparesis

5.4.2 Urinary Incontinence

5.4.3 Faecal Incontinence

5.5 Other Applications



6 Neuromodulation Devices Global Market, By End-users

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

6.3 Clinics & Physiotherapy Centers

6.4 Academics & Research



7 Regional Analysis

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Rest of North America

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 U.K.

7.3.4 Rest of Europe

7.4 APAC

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Rest of APAC

7.5 RoW

7.5.1 Brazil

7.5.2 Rest of LATAM

7.5.3 Middle East & Others



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Product Approval

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Agreements & Partnerships

8.5 Others



9 Major Companies

9.1 Abbott Laboratories

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Financials

9.1.3 Product Portfolio

9.1.4 Key Developments

9.1.5 Business Strategy

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Beijing Pins Medical Co. Ltd.

9.3 Bioness Inc.

9.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

9.5 Inspire Medical System Inc.

9.6 Laborie Medical Technologies Inc. (Cogentix Medical)

9.7 Livanov PLC (Sorin Group)

9.8 Medtronic PLC

9.9 Nevro Corporation

9.10 Neuropace Inc.

9.11 Nuvectra Corporation



