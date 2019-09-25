Analysis on the Global Carbon Fiber in Light Weight Pressure Vessels Market, 2019 - Market Set to Reach $486.5 Million by 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Fiber in Light Weight Pressure Vessels Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Precursor Type, by Tow Size, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carbon fiber in light weight pressure vessels market accounted to US$ 187 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 486.5 Mn by 2027.



The carbon fibers are widely being used in pressure vessel applications due to its superior properties like light weight, corrosion resistance, high stiffness, high strength, longer life spans, as compared to other materials like aluminum, steel, and others. The carbon fiber is a rigid, chemically inert material which makes it difficult to compress and stretch. The carbon fibers provide high strength to the vessels, which helps in preventing the explosions of gases storage systems. Carbon fiber in light weight pressure vessels are increasingly being manufactured through filament winding process in which continuous fiber filaments are being wound on an assistant mandrel.



The global carbon fiber in light weight pressure vessels market is bifurcated on the basis of precursors into Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) and pitch. The Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) segment accounted for the largest share in the global carbon fiber in light weight pressure vessels market. Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) is carbon fiber that contains approximately 68% of carbon and is one of the most widely used precursors for carbon fibers. PAN is polymerized from acrylonitrile (AN) by the commonly used inhibitors such as azo compounds and peroxides through the polymerization process. The process consists of two types as suspension polymerization and solution polymerization. An upsurge in the manufacturing and production of Polyacrylonitrile is driving the growth of carbon fiber in the light-weight pressure vessels market.



Rising demands from automotive and industrial applications are driving the growth of the carbon fiber is light weight pressure vessels market. The carbon fiber offers high modulus and specific strength, high fatigue strength, high stiffness, high pressure withstanding capacity, lower thermal expansion coefficient, corrosion-resistant, and other beneficial properties, which makes them a feasible option for pressure vessels in automotive and other industrial applications. Also, the rising demands of lightweight materials along with government initiatives are also expected to drive the growth of carbon fiber in light weight pressure vessels market.



Lightweight pressure vessels are majorly used in natural gas and hydrogen gas storage cylinders, high-pressure gas storage tanks, compressed natural gas fuel tanks, rocket motors, portable water storage tanks, and other commercial applications. APAC region is the fastest-growing region for carbon fiber-based pressure vessels, as with increasing population and growing environmental concerns governments in countries such as India, China, Japan, among others are focusing on energy-efficient and environmental friendly CNG vehicles. The growing demand from the automotive industry is expected to drive the carbon fiber in light weight pressure vessels market in the region



Some of the players present in global carbon fiber in light weight pressure vessels market are HYOSUNG CORPORATION, Solvay, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, SGL Carbon, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Dowaksa among others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Light-Weight Pressure Vessels Market - By Precursor

1.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Light-Weight Pressure Vessels Market - By Tow Size

1.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber in Light-Weight Pressure Vessels Market - By Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Carbon Fiber In Lightweight Pressure Vessels Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Rest of the World PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

4.4 Competing Factors On The Global Demand Of Carbon Fiber For End User Industry

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrant

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitute

4.4.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Revelry

4.5 Global Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Carbon Fiber - Pricing Analysis

4.6.1 Pricing Analysis of Carbon Fiber in North America

4.6.2 Pricing Analysis of Carbon Fiber in Europe

4.6.3 Pricing Analysis of Carbon Fiber in Asia-Pacific



5. Carbon Fiber In Lightweight Pressure Vessels Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising demands from automotive and industrial applications

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High costs and other disadvantages associated with carbon fibers

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing demands for carbon fibers and rise in production of natural gas vehicles in North America

5.4 Key Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing application of carbon fiber based pressure vessels in fuel cell vehicles

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Carbon Fiber In Lightweight Pressure Vessels - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global carbon fiber in lightweight pressure vessels Market Overview

6.2 Global carbon fiber in lightweight pressure vessels Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning



7. Global Carbon Fiber In Light-Weight Pressure Vessels Market Analysis - By Precursors

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Carbon Fiber In Light-Weight Pressure Vessels Market Breakdown, By Precursors, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)

7.4 Pitch



8. Global Carbon Fiber In Light-Weight Pressure Vessels Market Analysis - By Tow Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Carbon Fiber In Light-Weight Pressure Vessels Market Breakdown, By Tow Size, 2018 & 2027

8.3 12k To 24k

8.4 Above 24K



9. Carbon Fiber In Lightweight Pressure Vessels Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Carbon Fiber In Lightweight Pressure Vessels Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.3 Europe Carbon Fiber In Lightweight Pressure Vessels Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.4 Asia Pacific Carbon Fiber In Light-Weight Pressure Vessels Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.5 Rest of the World Carbon Fiber in Light-Weight Pressure Vessels Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Merger & Acquisition

10.2 Others

10.3 Product News

10.4 Investment Scenario



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Hyosung Corporation

11.2 Solvay

11.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation

11.4 Toray Industries Inc.

11.5 Teijin Limited

11.6 SGL Carbon

11.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

11.8 Kureha Corporation

11.9 Hexcel Corporation

11.10 Dowaksa



