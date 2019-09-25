Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience Markets in the U.S. (2019 Report): Service & Client Breakdowns with Market Forecasts, and Profiles of Existing Projects & Companies Engaged in the Practice

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience Markets focuses on the U.S. climate change industry and its nine business segments, emerging markets in resilience and prospects for global growth.

The U.S. climate change industry is still emerging, led by consulting & engineering firms doing assessments, risk science, modeling, and planning work. It is estimated that adaptation is a $2-billion-dollar industry in the United States and it will continue to grow, as more substantial contracting with being required once design and construction of adaptation measures begin in earnest.



The assessment of climate change adaptation & resilience markets identifies funded projects in a variety of regions conducted by utilities, states, ports, institutions, government agencies, non-profits, universities as well as a few well-placed consulting & engineering firms. Design, engineering, and construction of responses or preventive measures will ultimately be the bulk of the market, but most believe that construction activity on a major scale is unlikely to take off within a 5-year time frame in the U.S. However, markets in the developing world may see earlier movement depending on international funding agreements.



This 500+ page report maps out the Climate Change Adaptation Industry and Resilience Markets into service and client breakdowns with market forecasts, and profiles of existing projects and companies engaged in the practice. This report includes information regarding industry segments of the climate change market. The Table of Content lists the numerous companies whose practice areas are profiled.

Key Topics Covered



CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION & RESILIENCE

Acknowledgements



Authors and Sources

Market Research Method

Survey Instruments

Overview of the Climate Change Industry

Climate Change Industry Definition and Context

Definition of the Climate Change Industry

Definition of the Environmental Industry

The Climate Change Industry

Business Overview of the Climate Change Industry

Economic Comparison with Environmental Industry

Conclusion

Defining the Climate Change Adaptation Industry

Defining the Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience Industry

Climate Change Adaptation Business Context

Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience Segments and Market Sizes

Adaptation & Resilience Markets

2019 Adaptation & Resilience Market Update

2010s: Setting the Stage for the Climate Change Adaptation Industry

2013: Record Cost of Catastrophic Weather Events

Risky Business Highlights Regional Impact of Climate Change

UNEP's Emissions Gap Report

Climate Data Snapshot: Year 2012

Climate Change: Global Security Threat

Governments and Communities Prepare for Climate Change

Obama Executive Order 13653

Private Sector Prepares for Climate Change

More Companies Institutionalize Climate Change Plans

Investors Prepare for Climate Change

Insurance Industry Backs Proactive Measures to Lessen Climate Risk

Opportunities in Climate Change Adaptation

Climate Adaptation Research Needs

Client Profile & Market Driver: World Bank

Market Driver: Clean Power Plan

Client Profile: USAID Takes on Climate Change

Policy Driver: Climate Change and National Security

Market Driver: Impact of Paris Accord

Trump Effect on Energy Markets

Market Estimate Models: Climate Change Adaptation Industry

Climate Change Adaptation Business Gains Momentum

Adaptation & Climate Risk Services Reach $120-150 Million

Synergies Between Mitigation and Adaptation

First-Tier Clients: Government, Water and Power Utilities

Early Trends in the Climate Change Adaptation Industry (2010-2014)

Climate Change Adaptation Market Takes Shape in the USA

Market is Small, But Extreme Weather Portends Long-Term Growth

Adaptation, Disaster Preparedness, and International Development

Heat & Water Expose Vulnerability of Conventional Power Generation

Decentralized Water Treatment a Solution for New Property

Climate Fixing & Geo-Engineering

Client Market Profiles in Climate Change Adaptation

Wastewater & Sewer WRRFs

Water Reuse

Water Utilities

Transportation Agencies

Airports: Adaptation & Resilience Markets

Healthcare Adaptation & Resilience Market

Power Utilities: 2016

Electric Power Industry Focus on Adaptation: 2015

Institutional Markets: College/Prison/Healthcare

Local Governments put Adaptation on Their (Long) To-do Lists

Market Profile: NGOs, Foundations and Federal Agencies

NGO Client & Driver: The Nature Conservancy

USG Program Profile: American Security Project

Oil & Gas Industry Considers Climate Change Adaptation

Water Treatment & Re-use in Oil & Gas

Consultants' Perspective on Oil & Gas

Climate Change Adaptation Resource Materials

Example of State and City Planning for Climate Change Adaptation

Issues for water resource managers

U.S. Global Change Research Program Findings

Climate Risk and Adaptation Practices

Natural Capital and Ecosystem Services

Green and Hybrid Structures for Coastal Resilience (2015)

Squashing the Hydrograph with Green Infrastructue (2015)

Coastal Wetlands Restoration: Carbon Storage

Ecosystem Services Gain Respect

URS Fields Growing Demand for Ecosystem Value Assessments

ESA Evaluates Adaptive Mitigation Strategies

Natural Capital Project: Working With the Private Sector

Industrial Economics Inc. - Q&A

Niche Market: Sea Level Rise

Geosyntec Uses Coastal Engineering Lead to Build a Multi-Disciplinary Climate Resilience & Adaptation Practice (2019)

Moffatt and Nichol Takes on SLR for Many Clients (2015)

Profile: Arup (2015)

AquaFence Gains Traction in Flood Product Market

Preparing Coastal Settlements for Sea Level Rise

Changing Attitudes to Sea Level Rise

Small Businesses Adapt to Rising Sea Level

LIDAR Technology

CH2M Hill, AECOM and Arcadis on Adaptation Contracts

Profile: Stantec Canada

Profile: Dewberry (2015)

Profile: Dewberry

Legal Issues of Sea Level Rise

Adaptation Scenario: New York

Army Corps Directives for Adaptation Planning

Profile: CH2M SLR Practice

Client Profile: Port Authorities

Segment Report: Water Resource Management

Profile: Black & Veatch

Profile: Stanley Consultants (2015)

Q&A: Ford Consulting

Water Strategy in the Western States

Profile: El Paso Water Utilities

Profile: Denver Water

Profile: So Cal: West Basin Municipal Water District

Profile: American Water

Profile: Black & Veatch

Profile: Climate Risk (AdaptWater)

Utility Profile: Metropolitan Water District

Profile: CH2M Hill

Profile: CH2M HILL (Halcrow Group)

Q&A: CH2M HILL on Climate Risk Worldwide

Profile: RAND

Profile: HDR

Profile: Stantec

Profile: Golder

Profile: Malcolm Pirnie (Water Div. of ARCADIS)

Profile: Ryerson Master Associates

Profile: Tetra Tech

Profile: URS

Profile: WaterSmart Software

Profile: Nitsch Engineering

Company and Practice Profiles

Abt Associates-Stratus Consulting

Acclimatise

Adaptation Services Group (ASG)

AECOM

Amec Foster Wheeler: Growing Weather Services for Transport

American Electric Power

ARCADIS

Asian Development Bank

Atkins

Atmospheric and Environmental Research

Cadmus

California Environmental Associates

Carollo Engineers

Cascadia Consulting Group (CA & WA)

CH2M

Climate Resilience Consulting

Climate Risk (AdaptWater Software)

Climate Risk Analysis (Germany)

Climate Service Center (Germany)

Dewberry

Ecology and Environment

Envision - Rating System for Sustainable Infrastructure

Ernst Basler + Partner

Fernleaf Interactive

Fluor

Geosyntec

GHD

Global Climate Adaptation Partnership (GCAP)

Green Power Labs

Hazen and Sawyer

ICF International

Internat Energy Solutions Canada

Irbaris

JBA

Marstel-Day

Michael Baker

Milone & MacBroom (2015)

Mott MacDonald

Planet Labs

Professional Service Firms: PwC, Deloitte, CSC

R.V. Anderson Associates

Research Into Action

Specialist Consultants Lead the Way in Climate Risk Analysis

Stantec

Stratus Consulting

WSP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ud9ulv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.