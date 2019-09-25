Global Marketing Guru Mitch Gould and Amazon, Walmart veteran Jeff Fernandez Pave New Direction for Nutritional Products International

NPI provides all the services health and wellness companies need to enter the U.S. consumer market. This one-stop turnkey process, which Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of NPI, created with his “Evolution of Distribution” system, can take a product from concept to shelf in less than a year.

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, and Jeff Fernandez, newly-appointed president of NPI, announced expansion plans this week for the global brand marketing company.

NPI provides all the services health and wellness companies need to enter the U.S. consumer market. This one-stop turnkey process, which Gould created with his “Evolution of Distribution” system, can take a product from concept to shelf in less than a year.

“We have been fine-tuning and expanding all of our services,” Gould said. “We offer U.S. Customs support, FDA compliance, graphic design and creative services, online marketing campaigns, and retail distribution expansion – all under one roof.”

In the past year, NPI has hired top executives, logistics personnel, retail professionals, and creative staff to meet the needs of its clients.

“We have worked hard to integrate the new team with our long-time veterans at NPI,” Gould said. “Earlier this year, we promoted Mike Myrthil, who has been with NPI for more than a decade, to the director of operations.”

As president, Fernandez brings more than 25 years of retail buying experience to NPI. He worked as an HPC Buyer for Amazon.com and Wal-Mart Stores Inc., two of the largest retailers in the world. Amazon.com is the largest online retailer, and Wal-Mart is the largest brick and mortar retailer in the world.

Fernandez’s experience is a perfect complement to Gould, who is a third-generation retail professional.

“It was only natural that I founded NPI after learning the retail industry from my father and grandfather,” Gould said.

Shortly after Gould started NPI, he met Jeff, who was building out Amazon’s new online health and wellness category. Now, Gould and Fernandez are looking to expand NPI’s client base in 2019-2020.

“We are aggressively looking to find new, innovative companies with cutting edge products,” Gould said. “With our expertise, we can help these companies enter the U.S. market and succeed.”

Mitch Gould is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. He has more than 30 years of experience in the retail industry, with expertise spanning several categories of consumer products in sports nutrition, dietary supplements, skincare, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and beverages.

Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky to name a few.

