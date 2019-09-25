Laboratoire Synbionyme Suggestions for Skincare Regimen in the Fall

As the temperature drops and the air gets colder, your skin will feel drier. During the fall you will want to moisturize more and take care of the balance of your skin’s barriers.

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moisturizing your skin may be a given, but how you do it changes with the seasons.

As the temperature drops and the air gets colder, your skin will feel drier. During the fall you will want to moisturize more and take care of the balance of your skin’s barriers.

“Now that summer is nearly over, you will want to readjust your skincare routine for the Autumn weather,” said Dr. Michel Bohbot, CEO of Paris-based Laboratoire Synbionyme. “You will want to moisturize more. You may want to moisturize while your skin is wet to lock in the moisture.”

Dr. Bohbot, a pioneer in probiotic skincare products, recently introduced five prebiotic and probiotic skincare products to the American market, including moisturizers.

Synbionyme’s five-skincare products are:

Universal Serum provides exceptional invigorating moisturizing care, regardless of age, skin type, or problem.

24-Hour Moisturizing Cream helps prevent dry skin and protects it from pollution.

Radiance Moisturizing Gel-Cream targets mixed and oily skin and shields it from contaminants.

Progena Lift Cream is an anti-aging product with a comprehensive formula that targets fine lines, wrinkles, loss of firmness, and dullness.

Enzymatic Clarifying Lotion is a gentle exfoliant that helps rid the skin of everything that dulls the complexion.

Synbionyme’s key ingredient is its proprietary Pro-B3 formula, which contains prebiotics, probiotic extract and Omegas 3, 6, and 9. It took Dr. Bohbot’s research and development team two years to develop Pro-B3. All of Synbionyme’s products use prebiotics and probiotics to help restore the equilibrium to the skin.

The concept behind probiotic skincare is that the skin’s microbiome needs the right balance of good and friendly bacteria. The skin’s microbiome protects the skin against harmful bacteria, which can lead to inflammation and skin issues.

“Taking care of your skin is a year-round commitment,” Dr. Bohbot said. “Your skin’s needs change from season to season. You need to stay on top of the changes and adjust your skincare regimen, accordingly.”

For more information about Synbionyme’s products, visit synbionyme.com or go to VitaBeauti.com.

