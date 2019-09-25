Future Bar Strives for Sustainable Sources for “The Original Cricket Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar”

Future Foodz has adopted sustainable sourcing standards, such as social, ethical, and environmental values, when choosing suppliers. The Future Bar uses cricket protein, which is more eco-friendly than traditional livestock. Nearly 15 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions come from animals.

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Foodz, the maker of the next-generation energy bar, is committed to sustainable sourcing.

What exactly is sustainable sourcing?

It is “the integration of social, ethical and environmental performance factors” when choosing suppliers. One of the significant benefits of sustainable procurement is the reduction of the harmful impact of pollution and waste.

“When we decided to develop the Future Bar: The Original Cricket Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar, we wanted to not only create a great-tasting energy bar, but we also wanted the manufacturing process to reflect our values and ethics,” said Marcus Lunardo, one of the two co-founders of Future Foodz, which is based in Toronto.

Future Foodz has adopted sustainable sourcing standards, such as social, ethical, and environmental values, when choosing suppliers. The Future Bar uses cricket protein, which is more eco-friendly than traditional livestock. Nearly 15 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions come from animals.

Sustainable goods are generating a big following in the U.S. and throughout the world. Sixty-six percent of global consumers and a whopping 73 percent of millennials are willing to spend more money on sustainable products.

“As millennials, my partner and I wanted our company and product to reflect our views on the environment and the planet,” Lunardo said. “We vet our suppliers to make sure the ingredients we use come from sustainable farming sources. Our goal is to help make the world better for the next generation.”

Future Bar: The Original Cricket Peanut Butter Chocolate Bar is the energy bar for millennials and anyone who wants a tasty protein bar and is concerned about the environment.

The Future Bar uses only four ingredients: cricket protein powder, natural peanut butter, egg white powder, and 100 percent Belgium chocolate (which is the first ingredient listed). The Future Bar does not contain fillers or unnecessary ingredients.

“Our energy bar is for people who want a great-tasting protein bar that has simple, natural ingredients. Today’s consumers want products that leave the world in better shape than they found it,” he said.

For more information, check out the company’s website, or visit vitabeauti.com.

Andrew Polin Future Foodz 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.