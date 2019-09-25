Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

The Secretary-General met with H.E. Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. The Secretary-General commended Mauritania’s President for his election. The Secretary-General and the President also discussed the security situation in the Sahel, including the need to accelerate the operationalization of the G5 Sahel Joint Force. The Secretary-General welcomed Mauritania’s commitment and efforts undertaken toward the implementation of the 2030 Agenda, notably the eradication of poverty.



