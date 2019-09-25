Narrow-body Aircraft Engine Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Wise.Guy.

Narrow-body aircraft have a single aisle and have a lower capacity, as compared to double aisle aircraft and can seat seven to ten seats abreast. Narrow-body aircraft were originally designed for passenger comfort, space, efficiency and are primarily used in regional transport.

The global narrow-body aircraft engine market is anticipated to ascend at a fast rate during the forecast period. A rise in the disposable income of consumers has led to a subsequent rise in the purchasing power of consumers. This, in turn, has resulted in a rise in air travel. Thus, the demand for aircraft is on the rise, especially in developing countries. These factors have a positive impact on the growth of the narrow-body aircraft engine market.

Additionally, aviation companies are bringing in more regional aircraft and this, in turn, is anticipated to foster narrowbody aircraft demand, supplementing the market growth for narrowbody aircraft engines. Moreover, these manufacturers are also expected to procure new engines for the replacement of old engines. With growing demand, the narrow-body aircraft engine manufacturers are developing faster delivery processes and are adopting lean manufacturing techniques to reduce costs and lead time needed for the manufacture of aircraft engines.

Furthermore, since the introduction of lightweight materials, it is trending in the narrow-body aircraft engine market which is anticipated to gain impressive traction over the next few years. Materials such as CMC are extensively used in the manufacture of LEAD engine owing to the tough, lightweight and temperature resistant capability of the material.

Key Players

The global narrow-body aircraft engine market is highly influenced by several expansion activities undertaken by market vendors. Such market vendors including CFM International, GE Aviation, International Aero Engines, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, and MTU AERO ENGINES are profiled in the report.

Market Segmentation

The narrow-body aircraft engine market is segmented on the basis of region and engine type for a detailed and accurate analysis of the market. Based on engine type, the market for narrow-body aircraft engine is segmented into turbofan engine and turboprop engine. At the start of the forecast period, the turbofan engine segment held the largest share of the narrow-body aircraft engine market. upscaling demand for fuel efficient aircraft and snowballing passenger traffic all over the world are some of the reasons contributing to the fast -paced ascension noted in demand for turbofan engine-based narrow-body aircraft.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The narrow-body aircraft engine market is studied for the regional segments of North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these segments, Asia Pacific is likely to spearhead the global narrowbody aircraft engine market over the forecast period. A rapid surge in the outbound and inbound tourism, coupled with steady investment flow from China is anticipated to drive the regional market for narrowbody aircraft engines. Moreover, growing investments towards the procurement of new-generation aircraft and related components in the domestic and international airlines in countries like India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia are anticipated to drive the demand for narrow-body aircraft engine market.

