4K Set-top Box (STB) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global 4K Set-top Box (STB) Market Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

A set-top box refers to an information appliance device which contains a TV-tuner input and displays the output on the television set and an external source of signal, turning the source signal into content in a display-worthy form. 4K resolution is a horizontal display resolution of approximately 4,000 pixels. A 4K set-top box supports high-resolution content display on the television.

The global 4K set-top box market is anticipated to capture new heights on the growth chart, as per the latest report by publishers. Growing inclination of the consumers across the globe towards ultra-high-definition video content is one of the primary factors contributing to the ascension of the market. Further, demand for media-rich home entertainment services among consumers is upscaling, fueling market growth for 4K set-top boxes.

Favorable government initiatives, snowballing digitization in many emerging economies, and mandatory installation of set-top boxes are other factors fostering the 4K set-top boxes market growth. Along with that, a rise in the standard of living of consumers owing to the higher purchasing power is also anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth.

Key Players

Some of the most prominent players emerging as highly influential vendors in the 4K set-top boxes market include Vestel Company, Technicolor SA, Humax Consumer electronics company, Arion Technology, ZTE Corporation, Roku Inc, Infomir LLC., MStar Semiconductor, Inc, Sagemcom, and Amazon.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4272185-global-4k-set-top-box-stb-market-report-2019



Market Segmentation

The global market for 4K set-top boxes is studied for various segments. The report has provided a detailed segmental analysis enabling a better understanding of the market dynamics. The 4K set-top boxes market is segmented on the basis of product type, industry type, channel, and region. Based on product type, the 4K set-top boxes market is segmented into satellite set-top boxes, IP set-top boxes, cable set-top boxes, and hybrid set-top boxes. Based on industry type, the market is segmented into OTT (over the top) and DTT (direct terrestrial transmission). Based on channel, the 4K set-top boxes market is segmented into direct sales and distributor.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global 4K set-top boxes market is studied for the regional segments of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the biggest growth pocket during the forecast period. The region is also poised to be the largest shareholder in the 4K set-top boxes market through the forecast period. Such market domination can be accredited to the rising standards of living of the consumers residing in the region. Upscaling demand for advanced electronic gadgets and a trend of owning high-quality entertainment units are fostering the regional market growth.

India is projected to emerge as one of the most lucrative markets for 4K set-top boxes across the globe for UHB STBs. The country is also expected to witness a substantial CAGR over the coming years as the rural penetration of digital and television services via DTH operators rises.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4272185-global-4k-set-top-box-stb-market-report-2019



CONTACT US:





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.