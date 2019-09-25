Plant Asset Management (PAM) Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

The global plant asset management market is anticipated to showcase an impressive growth trajectory over the forecast period, as per the latest report published by BIS Report. A plant asset management software refers to a solution which is used to optimize the operations of a plant and reap maximum benefits from all the assets involved in the facility. Plant asset management refers to the process used for the enhancement of field devices and monitoring of the functioning of such devices. Such information is used to improve the operating performance of the machine and elevating the economies of scale witnessed by the organizations.

The global plant asset management solution is a strategy to cut unnecessary costs by industrial organizations and also aids in the prediction of potential asset failures, enabling organizations to undertake precautionary measures. Such preventive measures are taken owing to the downtime and according to the size of the industrial plant. All the features mentioned above have proven to be influential factors which are supplementing the market growth through the forecast period.

The global plant asset management market is driven by the elevating adoption and demand for cloud-based plant asset management solutions. Moreover, the growing adoption of lean manufacturing practices, along with an upscaling need for real-time data analysis is fostering market growing through the forecast period. Increasing demand for failure detection and forecasting has led to rapid deployment of plant asset management solutions in several organizations. This has set the market on an impressive growth trajectory over the review period.

Key Players

Some noteworthy vendors functioning in the plant asset management market, as mentioned in the report by, include ABB, Emerson, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Applied Material, Dassault Systemes, Endress+Hauser, GE Digital, Hitachi, IBM, IFS, Petrofac, and SAP.

Market Segmentation

The global plant asset management (PAM) market is studied for several segments based on different aspects of the market to provide a detailed understanding of the functioning of the market. Such segmentation has been carried out on the basis of product type, region, industry, and channel. By product type, the segments studied for PAM market include production assets and automation assets. By industry, the segmentation of the PAM market is carried out on the basis of food & beverages, energy & power, chemical, oil & gas, and metals and mining. By channel, the global market for plant asset management market is bifurcated in the segments of direct sales and distributor.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global plant asset management (PAM) market is segmented into the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Asia Pacific is likely to boast a holding of the foremost share of the PAM market. This market domination is a result of the presence of several key vendors from the plant asset management market in the APAC region. Furthermore, upscaling noted in the solar, automotive, and hardware sectors, along with a burgeoning energy and power sector, the market is bound to gain impressive traction over the years. India, Japan, and China are anticipated to be significant growth pockets in the APAC region over the assessment period.

