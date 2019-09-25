RELEASE: OHBA CONGRATULATES 2019 AWARDS OF DISTINCTION WINNERS

/EIN News/ -- COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth time, the Tridel Corporation won the prestigious 2019 Ontario Home Builder of the Year award from the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) in its Awards of Distinction program (AoD). Tridel has an enviable reputation for seeking excellence in all aspects of its organization. That includes innovative designs of a new building concepts, supporting its employees, philanthropic efforts or community initiatives that ensure their neighbourhoods remain a place where people can work, live and play. The Tridel W.I.S.E corporate social responsibility strategies focuses on four pillars: workforce, industry, society and environment. Last year, through the W.I.S.E program, over 120 Tridel employees participated in 35 charitable events. In addition, Tridel’s charitable foundation BOLT, founded in 2009, has raised over $3.1 million for construction career youth engagement programs and has given out 342 scholarships. The Tridel commitment to their customers reflects its “Built for Life” trademark that embraces condominium living to the fullest, in beautiful, safe, healthy sustaining communities where the genuine care and outstanding experience of their customers is the company’s greatest mission.

The 2019 Ontario Renovator of the Year honours went to Amsted Design-Build – this is the third time company has won the coveted award. At Amsted Design-Build, people are their top priority. Operating in the Ottawa-area for over 30 years, Amsted Design-Build is also a community champion. With a company-wide focus on giving back, Amsted is an active member of the Ottawa community, supporting such worthwhile organizations as the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa, Hospice Care Ottawa, Wear Red Fridays supporting Canadian troops, and many more. Amsted also shows a commitment to providing sustainable opportunities and take a holistic approach to green design by using sustainable materials throughout their designs. In addition to this, Promus Ottawa, Amsted’s sister-company, provides responsible, responsive and professional disaster restoration services to the Greater Ottawa Area. The teams work together under one roof, sharing staff, resources and a corporate culture, to take advantage of synergies that exist between the industries.

The Ontario Home Builder of the Year and Renovator of the Year represent the highest standard for homebuilding and professional renovation and set the bar in leadership, community service, customer service, and innovation for the rest of Ontario’s industry.

The 2019 Prestige Award winners also include:

Project of the Year – Low-Rise: Treasure Hill Home Corp. for Charbonnel – Toronto (credit to: 52 Pickup Inc.)

Project of the Year – High or Mid-Rise: Hines, Tridel for Aqualuna – Toronto (credit to: The Brand Factory)

People’s Choice Award: Acorn Developments for Limerick Point – Richmond Hill (credit to: Guidelines Advertising)

This year’s winners and finalists were recognized at the AoD Pre-Reception presented by Masco, the AoD Dinner and Awards presentation co-presented by Rogers Communications Inc. and Federated Insurance, dinner wine was provided by Reliance Home Comfort and the AoD Post-Reception was presented by Moen.

The full list of winners is available at https://www.ohbaaod.ca/winners-finalists/

About OHBA: As #homebeliever champions, the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) believes in the great Canadian dream of home ownership by supporting more housing choice and supply across Ontario. OHBA is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 29 local associations across the province.

Kathryn Segal Ontario Home Builders' Association 416-443-1545 ext 231 ksegal@ohba.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.