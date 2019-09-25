/EIN News/ -- WISeKey Strengthens its Presence in Japan; Appoints Katsunori Miyahata as Sales Director and Representative Director of WISeKey IoT Japan KK

Geneva, Switzerland – September 25, 2019 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW), a Swiss based cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that it has promoted Katsunori Miyahata to Sales Director and Representative Director for Japan. Mr. Miyahata who joined WISeKey earlier this year as Sales Representative, in his new role has assumed responsibility for WISeKey’s expansion of IoT Security and Brand Enhancement operations in Japan.

Mr. Miyahata has over three decades of extensive sales and business development experience in the IoT, semiconductors and high-tech industry. Most recently, he was IoT Business Development Manager for Semtech Corporation, a global leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, where he developed and managed relationships with many global organizations including NTT, Fujitsu, Panasonic, Tokyo Electric Power, Kansai Electric Power, and Honda.

From 2004 to 2010 he was Senior Account Manager for Freescale Semiconductor Japan Ltd. a multinational corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with design, research and development, manufacturing and sales operations in more than 75 locations in 19 countries, where he developed and managed relationships with mobile operators including NTT docomo and KDDI for building 4G network. Before that, he was Open Multimedia Applications Platform (OMAP) Marketing Manager for Texas Instrument where he managed OMAP Application Processor projects for Fujitsu, Mitsubishi and Sharp. From 1997 to 2002, as Account Manager and Regional Marketing for Intel in Japan, he supervised client relationships with multinational organizations such as Kyocera, Casio, Kenwood, and Pioneer.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s CEO noted, “Katsu’s extensive experience in sales and marketing will be a valuable asset to WISeKey’s strategy as we continue to grow our footprint in Japan with our next-generation approach to IoT security. He will be working with our global team to promote WISeKey’s IoT technology & applications for both IOT and Brand Enhancement, by integrating unique technologies for the Japanese market. For WISeKey, the IoT segment is vital to its global expansion strategy and provides substantial growth opportunities. With over 50 billion IoT devices expected to be connected by 2020, an average of 7 IoT devices per person, each connected device has a vast and growing amount of sensitive data which can be authenticated, protected and secured by Wisekey’s IoT security chip while the data is transferred between connected devices and back-end servers.”

Mr. Miyahata added, “I am delighted to continue to be part of WISeKey’s exceptional team in my new role as Sales Director and Representative Director for Japan. In late 2017, Japan’s government launched the country’s new cybersecurity strategy which is designed to bring the country up to par with rest of the world. Japan’s Growth Strategy Council has identified five key themes as part of this strategy: next-generation mobility/smart cities; smart public services; next-generation infrastructure; fintech/cashless society; and next-generation health care – all these provide substantial growth opportunities for WISeKey in IoT security and Brand Enhancement operations.”

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.





