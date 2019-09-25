Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Software and Service Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Managed file transfer software is a solution that enables the transfer o files inside the organization or among multiple organizations. This method is fast, secure, transparent, and reliable for the exchange of files. It also has several additional features like monitoring and tracking. Due to this, the user can recover lost data from a specific point and also receive an acknowledgment after the successful completion of the file transfer process.

The global managed file transfer solution and service market are anticipated to gain impressive traction, in terms of growth, in the coming years. Owing to multiple other factors, one of the primary factors includes the advent of digitization in several developed and developing countries across the world. Due to the skyrocketed application of digital solutions, organizations have started depending heavily on the successful transmission of files that can bear critical data. Hence, to make such process more reliable, secure, and faster, the demand for managed file transfer services has shot up. Further, growing need for efficient and effective transfer of files has opened new gateways of expansion and product differentiation for market players who can capitalize on such need and gain a competitive edge on their peers.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players present in the MFT software and service market include IBM, Wipro, Oracle, Accellion, Axway, TIBCO, GlobalSCAPE, CA, Hightail, Micro Focus, SWIFT, Saison, Primeur, Attunity, FileCatalyst, and Data Expedition.



Market Segmentation

The global managed file transfer software and service market is segmented on the basis of product, industry, channel, and region. Based on product, the MFT software market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Based on industry, the global MFT service market is segmented into government, retail, manufacturing, telecommunication, and energy utility. Based on channel of distribution, the global MFT solution market is segmented into direct sales and distributor.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global managed file transfer software and service market is segmented into the regions of North America, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the global managed file transfer software and services market was led by North America at the beginning of the forecast period. The region is anticipated to retain its market dominance through such forecast period, as per the latest report by BisReports. Such domination can be accredited to the rising investments in MFT solutions by a number of businesses that are seeking improved business process integration.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a stellar rate during the assessment period. This can be accredited to the rapidly growing digitization of organizational processes across several sectors in the region. India, China, and Japan are likely to be significant growth pockets for the managed file transfer software and service market through the review period. This snowballing market growth can also be owed to the rapid industrialization and upscaling noted in several end-user industries prevalent in the region.

