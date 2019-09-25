Carol Stock Kranowitz, Author of The Out-of-Sync Child to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These are some kids who don't go with the flow. They may be stubborn, clumsy, whiney, grabby, anxious, or just plain difficult. Observing them, an ordinary person would think they are being deliberately willful or thoughtless. What is causing so much resistance and distress? Why are they so out of sync with everybody?

Carol Stock Kranowitz is an expert on Sensory Processing Disorder and the author of nine books on the subject, including the groundbreaking The Out-of-Sync Child: Recognizing and Coping With Sensory Processing Disorder, which explains SPD and offers help and hope for parents. The book has sold 1,000,000 copies since its publication and has been translated into 13 languages.

“Everybody has some sensory preferences: some people like spicy food, some people do not,” says Carol. “Sometimes those preferences are more than preferences; they are unusual requirements. When sensory issues prevent a person, especially a child, from participating fully in daily life, that's when we have to act.”

Sensory processing disorder is a condition in which the brain has trouble receiving and responding to information that comes in through the senses. Many people with SPD are oversensitive to stimuli coming from their own bodies and their environment. Common sounds, sudden movement, or even the texture of foods can be painful or overwhelming. Other people with SPD may be undersensitive, missing important cues such as sour milk or the sensation of falling.

“The child’s problems are interpreting sensations coming through the skin, the muscles and joints, and the inner ear,” explains Carol. “SPD starts as a physical thing and then becomes emotional; so much of SPD is anxiety because kids know their bodies are not cooperating, and the atypical behavior they exhibit, like rocking, or chewing their collars, or wearing earmuffs indoors, is often self-therapy, a coping mechanism.”

“Put on your imaginary sensory spectacles,” she continues. “When your child's behavior is out of sync, ask yourself: ‘Is there a sensation that's bothering my child even if it might not bother me? What sensation does my child really need that he's not getting right now?’ You start by figuring out the underlying sensory problem, developing a sensory lifestyle, and building on the child’s interests and skills.”

Carol’s books provide sensory motor techniques for addressing children’s needs at home and in school.

“I do not have a doctorate. I am not an occupational therapist. I am a retired preschool teacher. That's my vocation. And what I learned at school and from playing with my grandchildren, is the importance of hands-on, three-dimensional experiences— preferably outdoors — that children need in order to develop life skills. When kids are engaged in playing with a ball, lifting grocery bags, riding bikes, they generalize those activities into real life skills as they are learning to use their senses.

“Books like mine have helped so many families change their lives,” says Carol. “I’m proud that I give families hope. I hear this over and over again from children who have grown up: ‘My mom read your book, and everything got better.’”

