Align Technology Further Advances Digital Dentistry in China With the Launch of the iTero Element 2 Scanner

Receives approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration to manufacture and sell the iTero Element 2 Scanner in China



Provides localized technology and manufacturing capabilities to better serve China and expand to new market opportunities

Drives further adoption of digital dentistry and Invisalign clear aligners in China

/EIN News/ -- NANJING, China, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced commercial availability of the iTero Element 2 scanner in China at the 2019 International Orthodontic Conference and the 18th Annual Meeting of the Chinese Orthodontic Society in Nanjing, China. The launch exemplifies Align’s continued innovation and investment to advance digital dentistry in China.

Align received China’s National Medical Products Administration’s approval to sell the iTero Element 2 scanner in China and manufacture it at the company’s state-of-the-art product manufacturing facility in Ziyang, Sichuan. This will allow Align to provide localized technology and manufacturing capabilities to better serve the Chinese market as well as expand into new market opportunities. The iTero Element 2 scanner is the digital gateway for a broad range of dental, restorative and orthodontic procedures and this launch extends our technology leadership and will help increase utilization of Invisalign clear aligners in China.

“Align is committed to bringing global innovations to China and localizing them for patients’ needs. As we lead in digital dentistry, we want to deliver the best treatment outcome for patients and continue to support dentists’ efforts to grow their practices,” said Julie Tay, Align senior vice president and managing director, Asia Pacific. “We're dedicated to delivering innovations more rapidly in China, and expanding the iTero portfolio with iTero Element 2 scanner shortly after we introduced iTero Element scanner in 2018 is an example of our commitment. It is also a significant milestone for us to be able to manufacture the new iTero Element 2 scanner in China as we continue to localize our technology and manufacturing capabilities to better serve Chinese doctors and patients.”

The iTero Element 2 scanner launch and China manufacturing approval follows multiple key initiatives announced in China in the last two years. This includes the opening of the first treatment planning facility and Invisalign clinical training institute in Chengdu; the development of an Asian clear aligner treatment protocol application designed specifically for Asian patients worldwide; a comprehensive Asia-centric marketing campaign that addresses the preferences of local market consumers; and, most recently, “Align University Training Institute”, the second training facility in Shanghai.

The iTero Element 2 scanner is designed for greater performance with 2X faster start-up and 25% faster scan processing time compared to the iTero Element scanner. It provides doctors with the imaging precision, intuitive chairside visualization and patient communication tools that enable efficient workflows for a full range of case assessment and restorative and orthodontic treatment. An integrated lithium-ion battery provides easy mobility from operatory to operatory without the need to plug in for power or reboot.1

“As we’re growing our practice in digital dentistry, we need more powerful technology to improve the overall digital workflow for us,” said Professor Yanheng Zhou, Department of Orthodontics of Peking University School of Stomatology, founder and chief orthodontic specialist, Sunny Dental. “With the new manufacturing site built in Sichuan, Chinese doctors could benefit from the latest technology and bring better treatment to our patients.”

iTero Element 2 scanner is now commercially available in China. For more information, please visit www.itero.com.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com .

Align Technology

Jasmine Chng

+65 6690 3957

jchng@aligntech.com

Zeno Group

Sarah Johnson

+1 828 551 4201

sarah.johnson@zenogroup.com

1 With a fully charged battery, the user can scan for 30 minutes without having to plug in for power.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40c2ba9d-9c9f-4d66-8460-d9fbbbe6c8a7

iTero Element 2: Next Generation Scanner with Enhanced Features iTero Element 2 scanner is now commercially available in China. For more information, please visit www.itero.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.