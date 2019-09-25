Vlocity Expands Business in Japan, Names Osamu Kamiya as Japan Country Manager

Vlocity Enables Japanese Organizations to Digitally Transform with the Industry Cloud

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO and TOKYO, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vlocity, Inc., a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software, announced today it is expanding its business to meet growing demands for improved digital customer experiences in the Japanese market. As part of this expansion, the company has named Osamu Kamiya Country Manager to head up the latest global expansion for Vlocity. Mr. Kamiya is responsible for operations and growing the Vlocity business in Japan. He brings a wealth of experience with him, with over 30 years in the IT industry in sales and business development. Prior to joining Vlocity, Mr. Kamiya served at IBM, CSC and Pactera Technology in various positions including country manager role at CSC.



NN Life Insurance Company, Ltd. Japan has worked with Vlocity to improve the experience of the Company’s contact center service reps and provide better service to its agents and customers. Together with Vlocity, NN Life is developing a modern, cloud-based service center in a low-code/no-code environment to easily introduce new features and processes.

"We are pleased that Vlocity has officially launched its operation in Japan. NN Life has selected Vlocity to support our Call Center and Back Office transformation, which has allowed us to bring a significant improvement in our customers’ experience,” said Rob Beattie, CTO, NN Life Insurance Company, Ltd. Japan. “With stronger local capability and support, we expect to be able to leverage the Vlocity platform for faster speed to market across our core business processes as we continue our digital transformation.”

“NN Life is a valued customer and we are honored to play a significant role in their digital transformation journey,” said Osamu Kamiya, Vlocity Japan Country Manager. “Vlocity is designed to enable organizations like NN Life to progressively replace outdated legacy systems across channels and products while achieving fast time to value from the cloud. I am pleased to work with such esteemed companies.”

In light of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s appointment of a new Cabinet to work on policies that will promote digital transformation, as cited in a recent article in Japan News, Abe stressed that digital transformation is crucial for the continuing growth of the Japanese economy. In his statement, he expressed expectations for the new Cabinet “to work boldly” on growth strategies centered around the realization of the Keidanren-proposed Society 5.0, which aims to resolve social issues through digital transformation, and on reforms to create a social security system for all generations.

“As a global leader, Vlocity understands how to serve the specific industry and digital transformation needs of companies in Japan,” said Rip Gerber, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, Vlocity. “We are honored to be working with our customers, partners and colleagues in this important and unique market to support initiatives that dramatically improve the customer experience.”

Vlocity aims to enable Japanese organizations in achieving these digital transformation goals by leveraging its award-winning cloud software that provides a full suite of industry-specific applications designed to help scale sales and service organizations and meet the changing requirements of a customer-centric world in industries including Communications, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Insurance, Health, and Government.

About Vlocity

Vlocity is a leading provider of industry-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world’s largest companies. A three-time Forbes Cloud 100 winner, Vlocity is an “industry cloud” pioneer built in partnership with Salesforce, the world’s #1 CRM provider. Vlocity increases sales, service and marketing agility, operational efficiency, digital adoption and simplicity at a faster time to value across the enterprise. Committed to innovation, customer success and a values-led culture, Vlocity serves over 150 customers, including the world’s leading companies in Communications, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Insurance, Health, and Government. Vlocity is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

