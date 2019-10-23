Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a US Navy Veteran or Person in Arizona with Mesothelioma on the Spot Access to Erik Karst of the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste-Get the Compensation You Deserve

"Rather than offering you a 'free' book, package or kit about mesothelioma we offer on the spot access to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If you are a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in Arizona or their wife, adult son or daughter please call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Rather than offering you a 'free' book, package or kit about mesothelioma we offer on the spot access to famed mesothelioma attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik and his colleagues have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for a generation and we think talking directly with Erik about specifics is a much better deal than a generic 'free' book-kit or over-night package about mesothelioma."

The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center fears that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Arizona might mistakenly hire a local car accident attorney in Phoenix, Tucson or Prescott rather than a law firm that is 100% devoted to assisting people with this rare cancer. As they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, "One of the biggest problems we see with Navy Veterans or people with mesothelioma is they now live in Arizona and their adult children live in another state or states.

"Aside from making certain a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Arizona has the most capable lawyers we are also offering to assist a family to get organized-to help their loved one-parent as we would be happy to explain anytime at 800-714-0303."

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Arizona the Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Phoenix/Scottsdale, Arizona: http://www.mayoclinic.org/departments-centers/mayo-clinic-cancer-center



* The University of Arizona Medical Center Tucson, Arizona: http://azcc.arizona.edu/profile/linda-garland

The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Arizona including communities such as Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, or Prescott.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Arizona include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, nuclear power plant workers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these high-risk workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer does happen in Arizona as the group would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303.



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



